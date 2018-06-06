Danish actress Emma Leth ties the knot in see-through wedding dress and oversized straw hat

It's fair to say that for better or for worse, bridal fashion has come a long way over the last few decades.

Copenhagen 'It Girl' Emma took bridal fashion to new heights with her nearly nude lace gown and lilac underwear

Gone are the days when a woman was expected to arrive at the end of an aisle in a big white dress, and we're now no longer shocked to see anything from a gold sequin gúna to a memorable mustard pantsuit on a bride who is doing things her way.

Bridal designers have noticeably become more 'daring', with the likes of BERTA and Inbal Dror pushing boundaries with their plunging necklines and barely-there backs, while others opt to embellish their sheer bodices with elaborate beading and sequins - in well thought-out places.

And while most brides would opt for a sheer slip or lining under their lace or crochet gúna, it wasn't the case for Danish actress Emma Leth, who tied the knot this weekend in one of the edgiest bridal looks we've seen in recent years. we got married yesterday and my new name is emma rosenzweig. Thank you for the beautiful @jacquemus hat @birgerchristensen A post shared by E.P.A.H.H.A.M (@emma_leth) on Jun 3, 2018 at 4:55am PDT The newlywed shared a simple post on Instagram to announce her new name, posting several photos of the wedding where she donned a see-through lace dress with lilac underwear, and a gigantic straw hat. THE FAIRYTALE👒 @emma_leth TAL R WEDDING YESTERDAY ❣️ A post shared by SASCHA ODA ADLER (@saschaoda) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT Emma and fiancé Tal Rosenzweig exchanged vows in an laid-back, outdoor ceremony in Paris, attended by close friends and family.

Copenhagen 'It Girl' Emma is the face of luxury brand Balenciaga. She has been acting since childhood and is known in fashion circles for her "ineffable cool".

“I think good style is very close to bad style. It has to be very, very close,” she told Vogue last year.

“And also, no matter how rich you are, it’s not like you can buy style.”