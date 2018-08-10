Eamonn Holmes is proud father as son Declan ties the knot in Monaghan

Eamonn Holmes was the proud father of the groom as his son tied the knot in Monaghan this week.

Couple celebrated in Castle Leslie, which groom says now has 'very special place in our hearts'

Declan Holmes and fiancé Jenny Gouk said 'I do' in a beautiful big day at Castle Leslie Estate on Tuesday, with proud dad Eamonn remarking that there was " a lot of love and happiness all around" on the special day.

Taking to Twitter on the morning of the big day, This Morning host Eamonn, 58, was bursting with pride as he looked forward to the celebrations; "It's a Special Day. My first born son Dec Holmes gets married today to Jenny Gouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of Love and happiness all around us."

Advertisement After the couple happy exchanged vows they posed for photos - including one holding an Instagram style frame with the hashtag #happliyeverholmes. Photo via Instagram "Can’t even begin to describe how my wife and I are feeling at the moment," Declan captioned a photo of himself and his beautiful bride Jenny, "completely overwhelmed by the kindness and good wishes!" "We had an amazing day surrounded by family and friends, thank you all so much for making it so special! Castle Leslie now has a very special place in our hearts," he said before adding: "Now time to relax."

"I think you'll agree they make a lovely couple" TV host Eamonnn - who has three children with his first wife Gabrielle - said on Twitter alongside a photo of the happy couple. My son Declan and his Bride Jenny now Man & Wife [sic]"

Eamonn was joined by wife Ruth Langsford and his children earlier this summer when he was awarded an OBE (pictured main).