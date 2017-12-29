'I am becoming one with the man I love and adore' - FG's Jerry Buttimer weds long-term partner

The Fine Gael politician who helped spearhead the marriage equality referendum today celebrated his own wedding.

Senator Jerry Buttimer (50) exchanged wedding vows with his long-time partner, Conchobar Ó Laoghaire, in a special lunchtime ceremony at the Triskel Arts Centre in Cork.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, neighbours and political colleagues.

Advertisement Amongst the attendance was Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner, Dr Matthew Barrett, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and his wife, Fionnuala,Táinaiste Simon Coveney and his wife, Ruth, former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, Health Minister Simon Harris, Enterprise Minister Mary Mitchell-O'Connor, former Health Minister Dr James Reilly, Fine Gael Chairman Martin Heydon, Joe Carey and Alan Farrell TDs and Sen Paudie Coffey. Also present was Sen Buttimer's brother, Councillor John Buttimer, who is a former Lord Mayor of Cork. The former Cork South Central TD admitted he was "absolutely delighted" - but was also relieved that he had a quiet Christmas to build-up to his special day rather than having to fight a general election campaign.

"I'm delighted - I am becoming one with the man I love and adore."

Before his wedding, Sen Buttimer posted a special social media message to thank all those who had support the equal rights campaign in Ireland.

"To all of you who have travelled on my and our journey, a sincere heartfelt 'thank you.' Ain’t no mountain high enough."

Big congratulations to Senator Jerry Buttimer and Mr. Conchobhar O’Laoghaire who have just tied the knot at Triskel Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/3VUFRN2eP2 — Triskel Arts Centre (@TriskelCork) December 29, 2017

The Cork politician also quipped that, in an age old Cork tradition to ensure good weather for a wedding, he had displayed a Child of Prague statue in his home.

He was delighted his wedding took place in crisp winter sunshine.

"I certainly didn't want an election campaign in December," he laughed.

"I wasn't the only one who didn't want to be out on the hustings but I clearly had my own reasons for not wanting it."

The former secondary school teacher got engaged to Mr Ó Laoghaire last July - and they were formally congratulated on their impending wedding by Leas Cathaoirleach Sen Paul Coghlan.

Mr Heydon extended his best wishes to the happy couple from everyone in the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party.

"We would like to wish Jerry and Conchobar all the best in their new life together. It's a very special day and all his colleagues are delighted for him."

Sen Buttimer said he was very proud not just as a newlywed but also for Ireland.

“I am very happy that as a country we can now allow all of us to get married,” he said.

"I'm so proud not just for myself and Conchobar but also for the Ireland we live in today."

The couple received best wishes and congratulations from all Irish political parties.

Sen Buttimer is renowned as an avid Cork GAA fan and he also received messages of congratulations from clubs and individual GAA members.

The Cork senator, who narrowly lost his Dáil berth in Cork South Central in the 2016 General Election, was Fine Gael's only openly gay TD before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came out in advance of the marriage equality referendum two years ago.

Sen Buttimer served in the Seanad from 2007 to 2011 having been elected to Cork City Council in 2004.

In 2011, he was elected to the Dáil for Cork South Central alongside his constituency running-mate, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

He was a staunch supporter of Mr Coveney in the Fine Gael leadership race.

However, he narrowly lost his seat in 2016 after key elements of his Bishopstown support base were transferred to Cork North Central as part of a controversial boundary review.

Sen Buttimer has already confirmed he will contest the next general election for the 33rd Dáil.