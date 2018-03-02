In Pictures: Couple tie the knot in picture postcard wedding during Storm Emma

Couple braved the brunt of Storm Emma to get stunning wedding photos on Dublin's Grand Canal and Powerscourt Gardens

Amidst the cancellations and postponements of white-out nuptials across the country, one couple were lucky enough to tie the knot before Ireland went on lock down - which resulted in a rather enviable wedding photo album to say the least!

Abel Silvan Vega, from Gran Canaria, and Ayatimas Perdomo De Leon, from Fuerteventura, exchanged vows in the 28th Registry Office on Dublin's Grand Canal Street, Dublin on Wednesday this week, when the country was already blanketed with snow and awaiting the worst of Storm Emma.

Advertisement "They had a really small intimate wedding," photographer Mark Harrison of Harrison Photography, who was on-hand to capture the magical photos from the day, told THEVOW.ie exclusively, "only the couple, two witnesses and a couple of friends at the registry office and then just couple in Powerscourt." After posing for some stunning white wedding photos along the canal, the couple, who live in Ireland, eventually made their way to Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow to warm up and celebrate their first snow as man and wife. Although it was bitterly cold out, Mark enjoyed the chance to work with such a beautiful Dublin backdrop, and took every chance to get 'the shot' along the way to Wicklow.

"It's a gift you get only every so often, they had a really small wedding in that it was only them. There was no time constraints, they were really on for it," says Mark.

"The bride was out in the snow up to her ankles in the snow in high heels," Mark jokes. "I looked down at her poor feet and her skin was turning red!"

For Mark, it was a magical wedding to have the opportunity to capture, and he encourages couples getting married to try to embrace the weather on their big day whatever it might be like (safety first of course!)

"From a photography point of view it's fabulous, I'd always be saying to couples whatever the weather conditions embrace them, things can still be done."

Abel and Ayatimas are currently mini-mooning in snowy Powerscourt and are planning to do something 'a little more elaborate' to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family at home in Gran Canaria.

Has your wedding been affected by Storm Emma? Get in contact with us at editor@thevow.ie to tell us your story