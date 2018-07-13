'Irish Rail should do speed dating' - Newlyweds board wedding day 'love train', six years after meeting on the Dublin to Ennis service

A young couple made very special stop off at at the train station today, six years after falling for one another on one of Iarnroid Eireann’s Dublin to Ennis services.

A special ‘love train’ pulled into Colbert Rail Station, in Limerick, to meet local bride Rachael Finucane and her Clare groom Dermot Comerford, as they stopped off on Platform 1, on their way to their wedding reception.

Met by red heart shaped balloons and a special message on the departure gates to celebrate their big day, the happy couple went on board the locomotive of love to share their memories of their first meeting on board the train.

"We met on the train in April 2012 when we just happened to be sitting beside each other." "I had booked my seat online and when I arrived on board, there was this Clare man sitting in the aisle seat. He turned and said, 'well Rachael how's a goin', like he had known me all my life," she added.

“He knew my name because my name was up in lights overhead. So we had a bit of a laugh about that.”

Dermot was instantly smitten, Rachael said: “When we arrived into Limerick Junction, he offered to carry my bags. He came with me and sat back down beside me.”

After the pair said their goodbyes at Limerick Railway Station, on what turned out to be their first date, Dermot later decided to message Rachael on Facebook, asking her out on a date.

Rachel joked: “I had a good feeling about him. I didn't think he was the axe murder type.”

“At least we didn’t pass one another like trains in the night.”

The pair eventually met up, and, according to Rachael: “The rest as they say is history”.

After exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at Mary Immaculate College where they both work, they dashed to make the train.

Rachael, wearing a stunning white dress, and Dermot dressed in a smart suit and tie, were greeted by Colbert Railway Station Manager Philip Conway before stepping on board a special Dublin to Ennis train to re-enact their first romantic rail journey together.

"Irish Rail should do speed dating," Rachael joked.

Speaking afterwards a thrilled Rachael, who successfully underwent treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010, said: “Today was a lot like the day I met Dermot; When I saw him I was walking down an aisle and I saw a handsome man in a suit, and I thought this could be my lucky day, and it was.”

“We are very happy today.”

Dermot, looking dapper, said: “It’s weird coming into a train station on your wedding day, but everything’s gone swimmingly…This is where it all happened.”

“Rachel is great, a wonderful person, very patient. And, of course, she listens to (the) man (who) chatted her up for hours on a train… I don't think we’ll ever forget today,” he joked.

Having returned to where love blossomed, the loving couple departed the train once again, arm in arm, on their journey together.