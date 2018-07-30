Irish stylist Judy Gilroy ties the knot in magnificent marquee wedding (and wait till you see her dress!)

WHEN Judy Gilroy tied the knot this weekend, it was clearly going to be a very fashionable occasion.

Stylist to the stars wore a stunning gown by Israeli designer Inbal Dror

The stylist - who regularly appears as a guest on Xposé and Saturday/Sunday AM - exchanged vows with fiancé Eoin McGuckian in St Patrick's Church in Donnybrook, Dublin on Saturday joined by close friends and family.

After their intimate church ceremony, the couple held a 'relaxed and chic' glass marquee reception, where guests were treated to glasses of rosé in the sun before a delicious wedding meal by King's Inns caterer Claire Hanley.

Advertisement The bride stunned in a plunging gown by Israeli designer Inbal Dror - which she purchased from designer wedding dress boutique De Stafford Bridal. Judy's phenomenal fully beaded gown was a serious show-stopper - featuring pretty petal-like appliqué on the sheer bodice and embellished with a huge statement tulle bow at the front. The bride shared a snap of herself on Instagram with the nonchalant caption 'outfit of the day'.

Judy's make up for the day - a beautiful brown smoky eye, dewy skin and a simple peachy lip - was done by make up artist Sue Brophy, while a team at Ceira Lambert styled the bride's beautiful blond locks, which she wore straight with a middle parting to suit her light, cathedral-length veil.

The couple's spectacular celebration was styled by multi-award winning wedding planner Sharon Griffin and the team at Frog Prince Weddings, who shared a few select snaps from inside the stunning marquee.

"Yesterday the rain poured from the skies and the temperatures dropped! But that didn't hamper the most beautiful marquee wedding we have ever styled!" Frog Prince Weddings wrote alongside a gallery of fabulous photos of the beautiful decor.

The bad weather didn't last long however, as guests enjoyed a drinks reception on the sun-filled lawn before entering the gorgeous glass marquee where a mix of long wooden and clothed circular tables were decorated with gold rimmer charger plates, vintage gold cutlery, baby blue napkins and matching gold and blue place settings and menu cards.

Fabulous tall florals lined the banqueting tables, while a gorgeous hanging greenery instillation adorned the top table, where chiavari chairs were decorated with pretty green foliage.

"We have been working with Judy and Eoin for the last seven months to help them create a relax and chic wedding day for all their family and friends" the stylists explained.

"Judy and Eoin are the most wonderful couple and were a total joy to work with."