Property developer Greg Kavanagh weds fiancé Sheila Martin in Adare Manor - as Ellie Goulding serenades guests at 'festival themed' day two

Irish property developer Greg Kavanagh has tied the knot with his fiancée Sheila Martin in a big day dubbed 'Harry and Meghan 2.0'.

The happy couple celebrated with guests at the plush Adare Manor Hotel, in a 'magical' weekend which was eighteen months in the making.

Guests were serenaded by English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding - who herself has just announced her engagement to boyfriend of 18 months Caspar Jopling - on day two of the celebrations, while they made themselves at home in the stunning surroundings of Adare Village.

Advertisement Bride Sheila stunned in an elegant strapless A-line gown which featured a subtle satin belt and sophisticated sheer overlay skirt. Her hair was styled by top Irish stylist David Cashman, while her make up was done by celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano aka 'Cloochy'. For the ceremony, the beautiful bride donned a Grecian style headpiece by best friend and milliner Moira Walsh of Mary Ellen Millinery, while bridesmaids Lorna Fitzgerald and Lydia Martin mismatched in chic cream floor length gowns. "A magical weekend from start to finish," an ecstatic Sheila said in a post thanking her wedding producer Tara Fay of luxury event planning company Xena Productions for her work.

"Having as much fun taking a breather in the production room with the team as I did with all the action happening outside is a true reflection on what an amazing team you put together.

"I'm still on cloud nine."

Wedding planner Tara Fay revealed that the extravagant big day was a culmination of 18 months of planning, which "resulted in a spectacular weekend of wedding festivities for an amazing couple."

Sharing a photo of a stunning statement floral arch displayed at the entrance of the Lavish Limerick Hotel, Tara joked that it was a "subtle little display".

"Harry and Meghan 2.0" a fellow wedding planner described the day, while the bride's cousin said it was 'impossible' to describe; "The best weekend... just amazing from start to finish."

Groom Greg gushed about the 'sensational' weekend, sharing several videos of a Kappa tracksuited Ellie Goulding performing for guests.

"She definitely helped make wedding day 2 festival theme work as the headline [sic]" he wrote on Instagram.

"It was just out of this world. All the different ways things turned out was exceptional. Nobody there had ever experienced anything like that before."

A stunning statement floral arch perched outside Adare Manor was designed by Powercourt based florists Shop the Garden, while the wedding cake was designed by Limerick-based couture wedding cake designer Maya Ulej, of MM Cookies.

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

Acoustic group The London Essentials - who have performed for Prince Charles, Richard Branson and George Clooney, among others - ensured the dancefloor was full even before the couple had their first dance, and continued to delight guests with their big band music and electric charm into the early hours.

Wicklow-born Greg Kavanagh (pictured below in January 2015) joined forces with Kerry-based estate agent Pat Crean to form New Generation Homes at the height of the financial crisis. Kavanagh exited the business in 2016.