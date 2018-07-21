Real Wedding: Inside John and Geraldine's intimate two-day celebration in Dublin city

Couple opted for a family-only ceremony and intimate dinner in the city on day one, before celebrating with friends at a very special venue the following evening

Geraldine Green and John McCann from Clontarf in Dublin first met in the local rugby club but really hit things off at a mutual friend's wedding a year later. John popped the question on Christmas morning in 2016 - it was just the two of them, at home, in the kitchen.

Neither of them wanted the 'traditional big white wedding', so opted to have a family-only wedding ceremony and dinner in Dublin city centre, eight months after their engagement.

Advertisement They exchanged vows in University Church at Stephen's Green and then headed to the Westbury Hotel for drinks. After that it was on to Residence on Stephen's Green for a delicious dinner. There were 24 people all together at the wedding; "a very intimate affair which is exactly what we wanted." The following evening they threw a party for 120 friends and family members in Clontarf Castle. "We both have many memories of younger years in the castle," says Geraldine, "so it was a very special venue for us." Their photos are by Livia Figueiredo.

The Dress

Geraldine spotted her wedding dress online before even stepping foot in a shop - and she knew the instant she saw it that it was ''the one''. She bought her gorgeous Justin Alexander gown from The Bridal Outlet in Baldoyle, the only shop she went to! On the day, Geraldine's hair was styled by Gina Fitzgerald, and her make-up was by Nicole Lynch.

The Rings

Geraldine's engagement ring belonged to John's mother, who sadly passed away 10 years before their wedding. "John's sister Stephanie inherited it," explains Geraldine, "she kindly gave it to John when he decided to propose." Geraldine now wears the ring with her wedding ring, which originally belonged to her own mother. John purchased his ring in Duggan's Jewellery in Fairview, Dublin.

The Suit

John wore a Louis Copeland wedding suit for the wedding day; "he knew what he wanted so shopping was very easy!" says Geraldine. John's groomsmen wore suits from Protocol, on Dublin's Dawson Street.

The Venues

John and Geraldine both knew they wanted a city wedding before the began planning, and liked the idea of being about to move around between venues on foot, rather than having to jump in and out of cars on the day. "Thankfully," says Geraldine, "the weather was amazing so we didn't have to implement plan B!"

The couple tied the knot in a church on Stephen's Green and strolled to the Westbury for a nice drinks reception after. Then it was on to Residence; "The room there was perfect - it was just off the garden and had plenty of room but still very private" explains Geraldine.

"I think dinner in Residence was the favourite for most of us. After dinner a band started playing in the garden area which we didn’t expect so that added to the evening a lot. We all partied and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves!"

The Advice

"Don't stress," Geraldine advises other couples, "things may go wrong but everything will be fine." Geraldine speaks from experience in that too; her bridesmaid unfortunately was unable to make the wedding after getting stuck in the US, thankfully her sister-in-law Stephanie very kindly stepped in at the last minute!

"The main thing is that you are both getting married, everything else is second!