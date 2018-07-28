Real Wedding: The Irish bride wore the prettiest blue dress for her intimate wedding in Cavan

Anne Pennie and Wayne Tuohy from Blanchardstown in Dublin were in the same class in primary school. Years later when they met in a local pub sparks flew and they became a fully fledged couple.

Anna bought her wedding gown online for her and fiancé Wayne's family-centric ceremony in The Backyard Art Centre in Cavan, before the couple and their guests headed to the nearby Farnham Estate for a laid-back food-filled evening

Parents of two adorable boys, they got engaged in the Phoenix Park on one of their regular family days out with the kids and went about planning a small, stress-free day in May 2018 to celebrate their wedding.

Thanks to some close friends with a penchant for planning special events, pulling it all together was relatively straightforward, allowing them to really enjoy their engagement and time with friends - indeed the day itself was "based around family values and building good foundations."

Anne wore a beautiful blue and white print high-low hem dress for their 'I do's which she purchased online from Debenhams. Wedding dress shopping in Anne's case was as simple as - "it was delivered to my home and it was perfect!" she says. Groom Wayne didn't require much faffing about either - he found and purchased his chic suit in Burtons a week before the wedding!

Anne asked her bridesmaids to wear navy, and the girls went about getting their own gowns for the day, while Anne's close friend - interior designer Ash Wilson - surprised the couple by doing all the flowers and decorations on the day, including the bride's beautiful bouquet.

For their spiritualist ceremony at The Backyard Art Centre in Cavan the couple performed a sand ceremony with their two boys, which Anne says was "such a lovely element for a family wedding". The ceremony under celebrant Miriam Fitzgerald and in particular the sand ceremony was both Anne and Wayne's favourite part of the entire occasion.

"It was very pretty and had a perfect room size," Anne says of the setting, "the owner also put on a tea and scones reception after which was perfect!

After they exchanged vows the couple headed to Farnham Estate, which the couple chose as their venue because of the on-site spa and golf course.

Guests were served a vast wedding menu including options for three starters, four mains and three different desserts - plus plenty of vegan and veggie options for the non-meat eaters. They were also treated to an open bar, courtesy of the couple, as well as table wine; "We love food and wanted people to get what they really wanted to eat and would enjoy!. We had an open bar so people could get what they wanted"

Their favourite part of the day? "How relaxed and comfortable everyone was," says the bride, who says that her only regret was not getting a videographer as she would love to watch it all back ("the ceremony went by in a blur!")

The couple, who after the big day headed to Lake Garda in Italy on a family-moon, advise others to 'relax and breath' when it comes to the big day: "remember why you are getting married - not just the wedding day"

Their photos are by Robert Flanagan Photography, RFP.ie