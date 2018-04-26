A royal clash: Irish bride's family told they need permits to get to wedding on same day Harry and Meghan wed

It's not every day you find yourself competing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for attention at your wedding, but bride-to-be Celé Brits finds herself in that exact position.

The mother-of-the-bride has written to the Queen of England asking for advice on what to do

Ms Brits, from Killarney, Co Kerry, will be marrying fiancé Lawrence Mason on May 19 near Windsor, which you might recognise as the same date as that of the Meghan and Harry's wedding.

Celé, a theatre nurse in London, and Lawrence, an architect in Tralee, never envisaged their choice of venue at the Tudor Barn in Burnham would conflict with that of the British royal wedding, but it's just 20 minutes away from the action.

Advertisement 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of Windsor in support of the royal nuptials, which means it's a potential security nightmare for anyone wishing to travel in the area during that time. The couple became engaged in September, two months before Harry and Meghan, and never predicted any disruption for their nuptials. "Celé is getting married in Burnham while Prince Harry is getting married in Windsor. They are in the same district. We don’t know what to expect but we know that where we are staying is a crucial road,” mother-of-the-bride, Jeanne told the Kerryman.

A group of 12, including Celé's parents Stephen and Jeanne and four bridesmaids, will be travelling from Killarney to London for the big day, and contacted local police enquiring about the possibility of any disruptions due to the hullabaloo nearby. They were told they may need permits to attend their own family wedding.

“It is very stressful. My biggest fear is that Celé may have to wait for us and the guests to arrive,” Jeanne said.

“We will be travelling the same route [as the royal family] and our predicament is that the roads will be closed. We weren’t expecting this crowd around London for the day. The police are telling us that permits might be needed.”

Jeanne took her concerns straight to the top - she wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth seeking her advice on what to do.