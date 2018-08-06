All Sections

The Duchess of Sussex (centre) talks to fellow guests as they arrive to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Royal Weddings

'A woman's woman' - Stella McCartney reveals why she believes Meghan Markle chose her to design royal wedding dress

British designer also created gowns for Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, who attended the royal wedding back in May

Stella McCartney thinks the Duchess of Sussex asked her to make her wedding reception dress earlier this year because she's an environmentalist and feminist.

The 46-year-old designer is still "honoured" that the 37-year-old royal chose her to make her second gown for her nuptials to Prince Harry in May but she's convinced she gravitated towards her because they have similar views on world issues.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress - plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part.

Advertisement

Related: Here's how Meghan Markle has shown support for designer behind those controversial 'identical wedding dress' comments

"She approached me and we worked on other things. She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honoured and still am."

But it wasn't just Meghan who asked Stella to design her a dress for the wedding as her guests Amal Clooney - the wife of George Clooney - and Oprah Winfrey also rang her up as soon as they received their invites to the royal nuptials.

She explained: "Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. They are all women's women. It's a big deal."

Mr & Mrs: the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sports a bespoke Stella McCartney halter-neck gown at the after party of her wedding to Prince Harry. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Mr & Mrs: the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sports a bespoke Stella McCartney halter-neck gown at the after party of her wedding to Prince Harry. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
British fashion designer Stella McCartney poses prior her presentation during the men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan, on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINAMIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
British fashion designer Stella McCartney poses prior her presentation during the men and women's spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Milan, on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINAMIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan Markle in 2014. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2014. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge with designer Stella McCartney (centre) and Conde Nast artistic director Anna Wintour (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph)
The Duchess of Cambridge with designer Stella McCartney (centre) and Conde Nast artistic director Anna Wintour (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph)
Fashion Designer Stella McCartney attends her Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Fashion Designer Stella McCartney attends her Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Singer Katy Perry (L) and fashion designer Stella McCartney attend McCartney's Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Singer Katy Perry (L) and fashion designer Stella McCartney attend McCartney's Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Stella McCartney, Naomie Watts and Kate Hudson attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire
Stella McCartney, Naomie Watts and Kate Hudson attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire
Fashion designer Stella McCartney acknowledges the audience at the end of her 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show
Fashion designer Stella McCartney acknowledges the audience at the end of her 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show
Stella McCartney has apologised over the incident
Stella McCartney has apologised over the incident
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney

Related: Princess Eugenie's 'plastic free' wedding: Royal reveals details of upcoming nuptials in September issue of Vogue

Although the gorgeous halter neck reception dress Meghan wore received rave reviews from fashionistas around the world, Stella felt a sense of pressure to do it right because it would be the brunette beauty's final appearance before taking on her "very austere, very serious" royal role as the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor
Amal Clooney with actor husband George. (Chris Radburn/PA)
Amal Clooney with actor husband George. (Chris Radburn/PA)
View Gallery 29 photos
Oprah Winfrey attended the big day. Photo: PA
Oprah Winfrey attended the big day. Photo: PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Famine Memorial, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Famine Memorial, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland
The Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor
The Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor
The Duchess of Sussex (centre) talks to fellow guests as they arrive to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Duchess of Sussex (centre) talks to fellow guests as they arrive to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walkabout during a visit to Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, July 11, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walkabout during a visit to Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, July 11, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Aras an Uachtarain. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for their visit with President and Sabina Higgins. Picture: Gerry Mooney
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Aras an Uachtarain. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for their visit with President and Sabina Higgins. Picture: Gerry Mooney
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Reuters
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Reuters
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Shutterstock
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Shutterstock
Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2014. Picture: Reuters
Meghan Markle in 2014. Picture: Reuters
Meghan Markle in 2013. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2013. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2014. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2014. Picture: Getty

Find your perfect venue