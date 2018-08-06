'A woman's woman' - Stella McCartney reveals why she believes Meghan Markle chose her to design royal wedding dress

Stella McCartney thinks the Duchess of Sussex asked her to make her wedding reception dress earlier this year because she's an environmentalist and feminist.

British designer also created gowns for Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, who attended the royal wedding back in May

The 46-year-old designer is still "honoured" that the 37-year-old royal chose her to make her second gown for her nuptials to Prince Harry in May but she's convinced she gravitated towards her because they have similar views on world issues.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress - plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part.

"She approached me and we worked on other things. She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honoured and still am." But it wasn't just Meghan who asked Stella to design her a dress for the wedding as her guests Amal Clooney - the wife of George Clooney - and Oprah Winfrey also rang her up as soon as they received their invites to the royal nuptials.

She explained: "Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. They are all women's women. It's a big deal."

Although the gorgeous halter neck reception dress Meghan wore received rave reviews from fashionistas around the world, Stella felt a sense of pressure to do it right because it would be the brunette beauty's final appearance before taking on her "very austere, very serious" royal role as the Duchess of Sussex.