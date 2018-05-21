All the stars align for Meghan and Harry’s fantastic day in spotlight

The number of famous faces sitting in the pews of St George’s Chapel almost outweighed the fanfare.

Crowds dazzled as Hollywood and royalty gather to put on great show

There was a generous sprinkling of stardust from the Hollywood Hills, and British A listers in their Sunday best.

Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, James Corden and James Blunt had all made the guest list.

And then there were Meghan's 'Suits' co-stars including Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman. According to NBC Los Angeles reporter Robert Kovacik, who was in Windsor covering the wedding, this marriage was the perfect holy union – Hollywood red carpet glamour with the pomp of the British monarchy. "In LA the Kardashians say they're royalty," he said. "But now we have actual Hollywood royalty."

An estimated 100,000 people had descended on Windsor to catch a glimpse of the new duchess in her Givenchy wedding gown and five-metre long train.

Harry arrived first in the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals with his best man and brother William by his side.

Once all the baby bridesmaids and page boys had entered the church, Meghan arrived.

She walked down the aisle on her own before she was joined by Prince Charles.

In her vows, she did not promise to “obey” her husband, while the prince has broken with royal tradition by choosing to wear a wedding ring.

American Bishop Michael Curry was an unexpected star of proceedings.

The Primate of the Episcopal Church in the US delivered a passionate lesson to the 600-strong congregation.

“There’s power, power in love!” he preached.

After the ceremony, the first kiss and the carriage ride through the streets, 600 invited guests attended a lunchtime reception in Windsor Castle where Elton John performed a set.

The newly weds performed a quick costume change before driving in a silver blue classic convertible E-type Jaguar loaned by Prince Charles to a reception at nearby Frogmore House.

In memory of Harry’s mother, the bride was wearing an emerald cut aquamarine ring once owned by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Only a select 200 guests attended. TV host Corden compered the evening and guests watched fireworks light up the night sky while enjoying burgers and candy floss.

And yesterday, a major clean up began in Windsor.

Barriers were loaded into trucks and electricity rigs packed away, joined by international TV networks and the giant screens along the Long Walk were removed.

A large queue congregated outside Windsor Castle for 12 o’clock service in St George’s Chapel.

The lush floral displays of peonies and wild flowers were still decorating the naves of the chapel and many were keen to relive the moments on Harry and Meghan’s big day.

On the Long Walk, Co Down native Sarah Green and her mother Rosemary were enjoying a picnic.

They described the wedding as flawless and were particularly complimentary of the bride, “confident and composed”.

“The atmosphere was incredible,” Sarah said. “Everyone was sharing Pimm’s and laughing. It was an unforgettable day.”