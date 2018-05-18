Bridal bliss: Inside the chic country house Meghan Markle will spend her final night as a bride-to-be

'Start as you mean to go on', they say, and bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be doing exactly that tonight as she spends her no doubt butterflies-filled final night as a single lady in plush surroundings ahead of her big day tomorrow.

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle will stay at the lavish Cliveden House with her mother Doria tonight

The US actress will exchange vows with Britain's Prince Harry in St. George's Chapel in London at midday tomorrow, and she's making sure she'll get a good night's sleep by staying at the beautiful Cliveden House on the border of Berkshire, where she'll be doing some last minute preparations with the aid of her mother Doria.

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother Ms. Doria Ragland #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/SqOFhb0Wr5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

Rooms at the Italianate mansion go for around €600 per night during the summer months while suites can fetch over €17000.

Earlier this week, Chelsea footballer Cesc Fabregas gave royal watchers a sneak peek of the venue when he and now-wife Daniella Semaan tied the knot there in front of close family and friends.

The couple shared several photos of their all-white ceremony at the beautiful venue, and some of the reception inside the gilded walls of the glamorous house.

Cliveden House has been a firm favourite of luxury-seeking guests for years, and could be the perfect spot for Meghan to enjoy a pre-wedding run on the grounds of the 376 acre sprawling estate.

Past guests include George Bernard Shaw, Charlie Chaplin, Winston Churchill and Noel Coward among others.