Royal Weddings

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle feeling 'wonderful' as she arrives at wedding night hotel with mother Doria

Bride beamed as she arrived at Cliveden House to rest up for the night

On the eve of her wedding, US actress Meghan Markle said she's feeling 'wonderful' about the day ahead.

Arriving at Cliveden House with her mother Doria Ragland, the bride-to-be beamed as she met hotel staff ahead of what is sure to be a night filled with a few butterflies.

The bride and groom opted to go the traditional route of spending the night before the wedding apart, with Meghan now 30 minutes away from Windsor in the plush Cliveden House, and Harry heading to bed down at the luxurious Coworth Park Hotel after an impromptu walkabout to meet waiting fans outside the palace in London.

Meghan looked relaxed as she shook hands with staff of Cliveden, and waved to photographers nearby.

Her mother Doria - who earlier today had her first every meeting with the groom's grandmother the queen and her husband Prince Philip - accompanied her on the red carpet wearing a beautiful cream dress.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his brother and best man William met and shook hands with several members of the public earlier today, who wished him good luck as he prepares to become a married man.

Britain's Prince Harry greets wellwishers outside Windsor Castle ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle tomorrow, in Windsor, Britain, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel tomorrow, May 19th at 12pm.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William greets wellwishers outside Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle tomorrow, in Windsor, Britain, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
