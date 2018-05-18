Bride-to-be Meghan Markle feeling 'wonderful' as she arrives at wedding night hotel with mother Doria

On the eve of her wedding, US actress Meghan Markle said she's feeling 'wonderful' about the day ahead.

Bride beamed as she arrived at Cliveden House to rest up for the night

Arriving at Cliveden House with her mother Doria Ragland, the bride-to-be beamed as she met hotel staff ahead of what is sure to be a night filled with a few butterflies.

The bride and groom opted to go the traditional route of spending the night before the wedding apart, with Meghan now 30 minutes away from Windsor in the plush Cliveden House, and Harry heading to bed down at the luxurious Coworth Park Hotel after an impromptu walkabout to meet waiting fans outside the palace in London.

Meghan looked relaxed as she shook hands with staff of Cliveden, and waved to photographers nearby. Her mother Doria - who earlier today had her first every meeting with the groom's grandmother the queen and her husband Prince Philip - accompanied her on the red carpet wearing a beautiful cream dress.

Prince Harry and his brother and best man William met and shook hands with several members of the public earlier today, who wished him good luck as he prepares to become a married man.

The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel tomorrow, May 19th at 12pm.