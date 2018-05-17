British royal wedding: Meghan Markle confirms father won't attend

Meghan Markle's father Thomas will not attend the British royal wedding this Saturday, it has been confirmed.

'I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health'

A statement from Meghan reads:

"Sadly my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

Advertisement I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday." Earlier this week it was reported that the father of the bride had pulled out of the big day after he reportedly 'staged' some wedding photos of him preparing for the big day. However the former lighting director then had to undergo heart surgery.

While he was reported to have said he was OK, he also added that he will take 'time to heal'.

It is widely expected that the duty of walking the bride up the aisle will now fall to Meghan's mother Doria, who it has been confirmed will stay with her daughter the night before, before travelling to St George's Church in a car together on the morning.

The wedding will go ahead with around 100,000 well wishers expected to line the streets of Windsor.

The ceremony is due to being at 12 o'clock, and will be streamed live by several TV channels including RTE.