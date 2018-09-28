China collection marking Princess Eugenie’s wedding unveiled - but how does it compare to Harry and Meghan's?

Royal fans can celebrate the forthcoming wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie and her fiancée Jack Brooksbank with an official range of commemorative china.

Eugenie and Jack are due to marry on October 12th at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel and to mark the occasion some special items have been produced by Britain's Royal Collection Trust.

An official commemorative range of china marking the royal day has been unveiled. It includes a coaster, a miniature teacup and saucer, a pillbox and a tankard.

Advertisement Related: Buckingham Palace is selling replicas of Meghan Markle's engagement ring The fresh design for the china features Eugenie’s initial E below her coronet, Jack’s initial J and the couple’s monogram – their initials entwined. The pieces are decorated with garlands of ivy, symbolising Eugenie and Jack’s home Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, woven with English wild bluebells, forget-me-nots and the white rose of York.

The collection is notably different to Harry and Meghan's more traditional cornflour blue commemorative china set.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' pieces featured a gold monogram of their initials side by side, tied together with a white ribbon, while the decorative border on each piece was inspired by the stylised tree ironwork of the 13th century Gilebertus door of St George’s Chapel.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official commemorative royal wedding china goes on sale

Each item in Eugenie and Jack's range is made in Stoke-on-Trent using methods and techniques that have remained unchanged for more than 250 years.

From the development of initial designs and creation of individual moulds, to the hand-finishing with 22-carat gold and manufacture of the special packaging, the production process encompasses the skills of more than 50 individuals from several factories at the heart of the English potteries.

Related: Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding dress code points to an occasion even more formal than Harry and Meghan's summer nuptials

On sale from Friday, all profits from the china will go to the Royal Collection Trust, a charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.