Eugenie and Jack: A minor royal wedding - but no showboating romance

It began, as many Sloaney romances have, in Verbier. It was there, in the world's most exclusive ski resort nestled in the Swiss Alps, that Princess Eugenie, ninth in line to the throne, met Jack Brooksbank, the man who will become her husband this October.

Princess Eugenie, youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, has coped with her share of scandal and strife. Her wedding to long-term boyfriend Jack will bring her a 'pillar of support'

The location was auspicious. For Eugenie, Verbier has always been something of a haven. In 2015, almost 20 years after their very public divorce, her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, bought a chalet there together - a shared holiday home. And throughout the various media storms that have, over the years engulfed the House of York, Verbier is where they have gone to spend time together, to reinforce their family bonds and crucially, the unity between Sarah and Andrew; the friendliest exes in royal history.

But rewind back to 2010: Eugenie, her sister Beatrice, their parents and assorted high-society friends had gathered to celebrate the Duke of York's 50th birthday party. Eugenie was just 20. Brooksbank, four years her senior, was the manager of Mahiki - Prince Harry's favourite West London nightclub. Eugenie and Jack have a link which spans generations - they are distant cousins and his great-grandfather was equerry to Queen Mary.

But theirs was a modern courtship and friends have suggested that they bonded over their love of a good party. She later said it was "love at first sight". The following year, pictures of the couple snapped at their first public outing together, at Royal Ascot, set the tone. The easy confidence between them was evident from the first. As details of their wedding emerge, there have been grumbles from some circles about the scale and ambition of the plans. After all, Eugenie is only a minor royal, and undertakes no official duties. Nor is she paid from the privy purse. In 2016 it was reported that Prince Andrew had put a request to the Queen that his girls be brought on to the payroll, but it was turned down.

Yet Eugenie seems to be grasping her moment in the spotlight with both hands. When she and Brooksbank wed, the ceremony will be held at Windsor Castle and 1,500 members of the public will be invited into the grounds. Eugenie, observed one acidic commentator, is going for the "full-throttle, trumpet-tootling extravaganza, complete with all the royal trimmings". But will the world care when "Princess Nobody takes Joe Soap to be her lawful wedded hubs"?

Despite the grand ceremony, Eugenie cannot hope to command anywhere near the attention that was lavished on her cousin, Prince Harry, and his new bride at their wedding earlier this year. But her seven-year relationship with Brooksbank is no showboating romance. It seems that Eugenie has quietly been building a solid and stable relationship to carry her through the pressures of life in the public eye.

For someone so young, 28-year-old Eugenie already knows a thing or two about crises. Her parents, warm but hapless, have both invited calamity into their lives more than once. It seems strange to suggest that in them, Eugenie has an enviable role-model for solid partnership. And yet, despite their flaws and the failure of their own marriage, Fergie and Andrew share a friendship that many long-married couples might envy. Through bankruptcy, scandal, and disgrace they have never flagged in their commitment to each other and to their girls. Loyalty, above all, and forgiveness appear to be the abiding principles that hold them together.

"We've been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family," Eugenie's older sister Beatrice told Hello magazine recently, springing to her mother's defence, "and every single minute she created joy. I am so lucky that I get to learn from her every single day. I'm inspired by her ability to give, even when she's going through something hard."

Like Eugenie and Jack, Fergie and Andrew grew up together. They'd been friends in childhood, and were first photographed in each other's company at a polo match, then both aged 10. Sarah Ferguson remembers sneaking away from sporting events to "play tag with like-minded truants - including Prince Andrew, who was just my age". They fell out of touch, but were re-introduced as adults by Princess Diana, who invited Sarah to a party at Windsor Castle where Prince Andrew was present. Although Prince Andrew later said that "it was at Ascot that the whole thing took off".

They married in 1986 after a six-month engagement. 100,000 members of the public turned up to wish the couple well and they held their reception at Claridges hotel. Two years later, their first daughter Beatrice was born, followed, in 1990 by Eugenie.

By that time, however, the marriage was already under strain. "I married a sailor," Fergie later lamented in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2011, "and I got a prince." Indeed, for the first five years of their married life, the demands of Andrew's naval career meant that the couple saw each other for just 40 days out of every year.

But if their marriage was already rocky, abundant rumours of Fergie's infidelity finally torpedoed it. In 1993, the couple announced their separation, in the face of growing scandal, which prompted the Queen to take the unprecedented step of making her displeasure about the whole furore known.

"In view of the media speculation which the Queen finds especially undesirable during the general election campaign, Her Majesty is issuing the following statement," her press office said. "Last week, lawyers acting for the Duchess of York initiated discussions about a formal separation for the Duke and Duchess. These discussions are not yet completed and nothing will be said until they are. The Queen hopes that the media will spare the Duke and Duchess of York and their children any intrusion."

Such hopes, however, were quickly dashed. Soon after the announcement The Sun newspaper published photos of Fergie, who was still officially married to Prince Andrew, reclining on a sun lounger in the South of France, having her feet kissed and fondled by Texan financial adviser John Bryan.

The ensuing disgrace saw Fergie effectively banished from The Firm.

Princess Margaret, it is alleged, wrote to her to say, "You have done more to bring shame on the royal family than could ever have been imagined. Not once have you hung your head in embarrassment, even for a minute. Clearly you have never considered the damage you are doing us all. How dare you discredit us?"

And rumour has it that Prince Philip's antipathy for her is so great that to this day, he refuses to be in the same room as her.

For her own part, Fergie has always put a more positive spin on things. According to her, her priority has always been to maintain friendly relations with the in-laws.

"When I met with Her Majesty about (the divorce), she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship' - which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement. But I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend' - not fight her, nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy'. I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work. I have."

And so, following her divorce, Sarah gamely did her best to leverage her profile into a career (she was a long-standing ambassador for Weight Watchers, and she penned children's books). She also was at pains to maintain a warm relationship with her ex-husband.

"A table can't stand on three legs, really," she told Hello. "So you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example... We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us."

At a certain point, however, she made the ill-fated decision to use her good favour with Andrew for her own gain. In 2010 she was caught in a tabloid sting, when she offered a journalist posing as a foreign businessman access to her influential husband for a fee of £500,000.

She grovelled unreservedly in the press. She had been drunk, she said, and was in a state of "financial desperation", telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview later that year that she had been "so out of control with desperation where I'd reached the point of no return".

"I think I've been living trying to be the Duchess of York," she said. "It's so difficult to explain. Living beyond my means? Yes. Trying to keep it up, keep me up, keep Sarah going."

In 2011, when Prince William married Kate Middleton in an event that marked a new era for the royal family, Sarah Ferguson was not invited.

But if Andrew was ashamed of the behaviour of his ex-wife, his own record was not to remain unblemished for long. In 2011, he ran into trouble when his friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein was exposed as a convicted paedophile.

Virginia Roberts, a mother of three living in Australia came forward with claims that she had been solicited into prostitution at the age of 15 by Epstein, also claiming she was forced into life as a "sex-slave" and had been coerced into sexual relations with the prince himself on three separate occasions when she was just 17. Soon after, a photo dating from 2001, emerged. In it Prince Andrew had his arm wrapped around Roberts's teenaged waist. The case was settled out of court, but Andrew's reputation was damaged, and he was forced to release a statement denying any involvement in the affair, saying "any suggestion of impropriety with under-age minors is categorically untrue".

Fergie launched a fierce defence of her ex. "I won't stand by, because I know what it feels like to have salacious lies made up about you... It's defamation of character and as a great father and a humongously good man and all the work he does for Britain I won't stand by and let him have his character defamed to this level," she said.

Throughout all the turmoil, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have done their best to walk the tightrope between family loyalties with dignity, while making their own way in the world.

Eugenie got a good degree at Newcastle University and has a respectable job, working as the associate director of an art gallery. She's surrounded by a constellation of influential friends, who are likely to be present at the wedding, including singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and Holly Branson (daughter of Richard Branson). It was Eugenie who introduced actress and model Cressida Bonas to her cousin Prince Harry. Though their romance didn't last, Cressida and Eugenie are still regularly seen hanging out together, partying at Glastonbury and at various exclusive London hotspots.

The wedding also offers an opportunity to the Duchess of York, who, after years in the cold, seems poised for a return to the fold.

"Sarah is being very hands-on," a source recently told Vanity Fair, describing how the Duchess is handling the role of mother-of-the-bride. "And Eugenie wants her mum to be a big part of it all and will make sure Sarah is included in every aspect. Her feeling is the other royals will have to get on with it."

For their part, Eugenie's parents seem thrilled. "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them," Prince Andrew said following the engagement announcement. "I'm just completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness," he continued.

And for Eugenie, Jack seems to add another pillar of support. The son of an accountant, he now works in marketing for the tequila brand once owned by George Clooney, Casamigos, but in the seven years they've been together, he's been a low-profile, but stalwart presence at her side.

Eugenie needs allies she can count on. She has long relied on her close relationship with her sister Beatrice as ballast in troubled times.

"When we were younger, I always used to make her go into parties first," the princess said in September's issue of British Vogue. "I'd hide behind her and she'd make the first move, then I'd get louder and louder as she made me more confident.

"We bring each other back to earth all the time. We're very lucky... We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there."