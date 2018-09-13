All Sections

Princess Eugenie of York (R) and Princess Beatrice of York (L) are seen in the Parade Ring as she attends Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Royal Weddings

Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding dress code points to an event even more formal event than Harry and Meghan's summer nuptials

With just one month to the big day, plans are taking shape for Britain's second royal wedding of this year, which sees Princess Eugenie tying the knot with her long term love Jack Brooksbank.

And like the royal wedding before them, with celebrities such as the Clooneys, Beckhams, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, Ellie Goulding and of course their royal relations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Cambridge reportedly on the guest list, many people will be on the lookout for who's wearing what - which from the dress code specified on the royal invite should make for a very stylish affair.

According to sources, the wedding dress code for Eugenie and Jack's big day - which is due to take place on October 12th in St. George's Chapel - calls for morning dress for the men, and dresses and hats for the women.

Advertisement

Related: Princess Eugenie hires Beckhams' Irish wedding planner for two-day 'funfair themed' nuptials

A wedding invite shared by Vanity Fair specifies the dress code, with a source adding that - "the couple is hoping that not everyone who has been invited will accept, because there will be a space issue, and we might have to have some people standing."

The dress code is slightly more formal than that of Harry and Meghan's wedding, which saw the groom and fellow members of the British forces in uniform for the ceremony. Both Harry and Meghan, and William and Kate gave the option for guests to wear military dress or lounge suits for the occasion, however Jack and Eugenie's code is a little more straight-forward.  Female guests for all three royal weddings wear asked to wear 'Dresses and Hats'.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 31, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 31, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Of course eyes will also be on what maid of honour, Eugenie's sister Beatrice dons for the day as her sister's right hand woman and no doubt fashionistas will be interested in what mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson turns up in for her daughter's moment in the spotlight.

Related: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress: 10 designers in the running for the royal commission

By all accounts groom Jack - who is the European manager for Casamigos Tequila, the company owned by Hollywood star George Clooney - and his future mother-in-law get on famously, with Sarah aka Fergie joking that they'll relax on the big day by sharing a drink together.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex and Princess Eugenie arrive during a day of DofE presentations at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2018 in London, England
Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex and Princess Eugenie arrive during a day of DofE presentations at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2018 in London, England
Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks
Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks
Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks
Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks

"He'll just hand me the tequila and say, 'Come on mother-in-law and down it!'" she said on BBC's The One Show, according to E! Online.

"Jack is an amazing bringer of light and he brings joy" she added, gushing about her soon-to-be son-in-law.

After the ceremony in St George's Chapel, the happy couple will undertake a carriage ride around Windsor to greet members of the public who have come out to wish them well.

According to The Sunday Times, the happy couple have hired event planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones - who famously planned Victoria and David Beckham's lavish Irish castle nuptials back in 1999 - to ensure everything runs smoothly, while the bride is said to have chosen a 'British-based' designer for her dress.

Find your perfect venue