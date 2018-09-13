Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding dress code points to an event even more formal event than Harry and Meghan's summer nuptials

With just one month to the big day, plans are taking shape for Britain's second royal wedding of this year, which sees Princess Eugenie tying the knot with her long term love Jack Brooksbank.

And like the royal wedding before them, with celebrities such as the Clooneys, Beckhams, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, Ellie Goulding and of course their royal relations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Cambridge reportedly on the guest list, many people will be on the lookout for who's wearing what - which from the dress code specified on the royal invite should make for a very stylish affair.

According to sources, the wedding dress code for Eugenie and Jack's big day - which is due to take place on October 12th in St. George's Chapel - calls for morning dress for the men, and dresses and hats for the women.

A wedding invite shared by Vanity Fair specifies the dress code, with a source adding that - "the couple is hoping that not everyone who has been invited will accept, because there will be a space issue, and we might have to have some people standing." The dress code is slightly more formal than that of Harry and Meghan's wedding, which saw the groom and fellow members of the British forces in uniform for the ceremony. Both Harry and Meghan, and William and Kate gave the option for guests to wear military dress or lounge suits for the occasion, however Jack and Eugenie's code is a little more straight-forward. Female guests for all three royal weddings wear asked to wear 'Dresses and Hats'.

Of course eyes will also be on what maid of honour, Eugenie's sister Beatrice dons for the day as her sister's right hand woman and no doubt fashionistas will be interested in what mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson turns up in for her daughter's moment in the spotlight.

By all accounts groom Jack - who is the European manager for Casamigos Tequila, the company owned by Hollywood star George Clooney - and his future mother-in-law get on famously, with Sarah aka Fergie joking that they'll relax on the big day by sharing a drink together.

"He'll just hand me the tequila and say, 'Come on mother-in-law and down it!'" she said on BBC's The One Show, according to E! Online.

"Jack is an amazing bringer of light and he brings joy" she added, gushing about her soon-to-be son-in-law.

After the ceremony in St George's Chapel, the happy couple will undertake a carriage ride around Windsor to greet members of the public who have come out to wish them well.

According to The Sunday Times, the happy couple have hired event planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones - who famously planned Victoria and David Beckham's lavish Irish castle nuptials back in 1999 - to ensure everything runs smoothly, while the bride is said to have chosen a 'British-based' designer for her dress.