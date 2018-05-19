All Sections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Royal Weddings

Gallery: All the best photos from the British royal wedding

Top pics from the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife, as they sealed the deal with a kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel.

The couple exchanged vows after Harry told his bride she looked 'amazing' after walking up the aisle with his father Charles.

The couple were joined at the wedding by celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.

Advertisement

Here are some of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A flower girl sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A flower girl sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle walks up the aisle with the Prince of Wales at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding to Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle walks up the aisle with the Prince of Wales at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding to Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
(Left-right) Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
(Left-right) Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge (front) arrives with the bridesmaids at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge (front) arrives with the bridesmaids at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
David Beckham arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
David Beckham arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
James Blunt (right) and Sofia Wellesley arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
James Blunt (right) and Sofia Wellesley arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Find your perfect venue