Gallery: All the best photos from the British royal wedding
Top pics from the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife, as they sealed the deal with a kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel.
The couple exchanged vows after Harry told his bride she looked 'amazing' after walking up the aisle with his father Charles.
The couple were joined at the wedding by celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.
Advertisement
Here are some of the most memorable moments of the day.