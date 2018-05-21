Happy couple to delay honeymoon

The newly weds decided not to travel overseas immediately after their wedding on Saturday, relaxing at Windsor Castle before slipping away yesterday morning.

Tomorrow, they will be back at work at Buckingham Palace, meeting thousands of guests at a party celebrating the charities and patronages to which Prince Charles has dedicated his adult life. The gesture, which will no doubt be warmly welcomed by the prince, follows his unexpected role at the royal wedding, in which he accompanied Meghan Markle up the aisle in the absence of her own father.