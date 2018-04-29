All Sections

Britain's Prince William (R) helps his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to leave the 1902 State Landau carriage as they arrive at Buckingham Palace, in central London on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO/ POOL/ ANDREW WINNING

Happy wedding anniversary to Kate Middleton and Prince William: here are 20 pictures from the day that don't get enough credit

Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Kate Middleton and Prince William!

Before George, Charlotte and Louis, they were just another young couple in love and finally marrying after 10 years together. Back in 2011, the couple exchanged vows in front of 1,900 guests (not to mention the millions of people around the world who were watching it from home) and the world's media filled the streets of London to catch them at every possible angle.

Here are some unearthed gems which give insight into exactly how lavish this wedding was and many an adorable moment between the two, who spent most of the day grinning from ear to ear.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding to a waiting helicopter as they leave for a secret honeymoon location, on April 30, 2011 in London, England
Kate Middleton, who has been given the title The Duchess of Cambridge arrive to meet Governors-General and Prime Ministers at Buckingham Palace in London after her wedding to Britain's Prince William on April, 29, 2011 in London. AFP PHOTO / WPA POOL / IAN WEST
Britain's Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave as they travel in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace, in London on April 29, 2011
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they travel in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace, in London, on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL
Britain's Prince William sticks his tongue out next to his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, waving to the crowd as he drives his father, Prince Charles' Aston Martin Volante sports car covered with bunting to Clarence House after the wedding ceremoy on April 29, 2011 in London. AFP PHOTO / WPA POOL/ MAX NASH
Britain's Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave as they travel in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace, in London on April 29, 2011.AFP PHOTO/DIMITAR DILKOFF
Britain's Prince William (R) helps his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to leave the 1902 State Landau carriage as they arrive at Buckingham Palace, in central London on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO/ POOL/ ANDREW WINNING
TRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, turns back as she leaves the balcony of Buckingham Palace London after after her wedding to Britain's Prince William, on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, look at each other as they come out of Westminster Abbey following their wedding ceremony, in London, on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA
Britain's Prince William (2ndR) and his bride Kate Middleton attend their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / WPA POOL / Anthony Devlin
Britain's Prince William (L) looks at his bride Kate Middleton (C) next to the father of the bride Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / WPA POOL / Dominic Lipinski
Kate Middleton (R) travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton to Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William, on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / GEOF CADDICK
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, come out of Westminster Abbey in London, after their wedding service, on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA
TRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves to well wishers as she and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011 in London, England
Prince William and Catherine Middleton take their vows during their Royal wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 i
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey following their marriage ceremony, on April 29, 2011
Prince William smiles at his bride Catherine Middleton, now to be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge inside Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011
TRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England
