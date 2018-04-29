Happy wedding anniversary to Kate Middleton and Prince William: here are 20 pictures from the day that don't get enough credit

Before George, Charlotte and Louis, they were just another young couple in love and finally marrying after 10 years together. Back in 2011, the couple exchanged vows in front of 1,900 guests (not to mention the millions of people around the world who were watching it from home) and the world's media filled the streets of London to catch them at every possible angle.

Here are some unearthed gems which give insight into exactly how lavish this wedding was and many an adorable moment between the two, who spent most of the day grinning from ear to ear.