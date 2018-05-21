Harry and Meghan's first dance: Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' leads classic hits at evening reception

Harry and Meghan's first dance at their Frogmore House reception was to eighties classic Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, according to reports.

Music played an important part throughout the British royal couple's big day, with both Harry and Meghan 'hands on' with choices

The couple enjoyed a star-studded evening bash after their wedding service which was watched by millions across the globe.

The couple chose 1987 classic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' as their upbeat opener at the evening reception, according to the Telegraph, with Meghan describing it as her 'happy song' in an interview from 2016.

Advertisement Read more: Royal wedding: Inside the exclusive Frogmore House reception with DJ Idris Elba and compère James Corden Idris Elba reportedly took to the decks as DJ, while the bride was believed to have also taken a spin on the dancefloor with George Clooney. Sir Elton John has performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception (Chris Jackson/PA) Few images of the night's antics have emerged as guests were banned from bringing phones and other recording devices into Frogmore House, however Meghan's unofficial wedding planner Jessica Mulroney - whose children acted as bridesmaids and page boys in the bridal party - did manage to share a snap of herself and her husband getting ready for the lavish bash.

Jessica is believed to have played an integral part in the planning of the day, with Meghan consulting her by phone in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Magical weekend with a handsome fella A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 20, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Friend of the bride, actress Priyanka Chopra, also managed a costume change before the evening's celebrations, and took to Instagram to share a snap of her sparkling Dior gown.

She also took the change to pay a special tribute to her close pal, writing:

"Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. "

Sixties music played a central role in their exclusive evening reception, with a live band playing Dancing in the Street, Heat Wave, Soul Man and The Temptations' My Girl.

Guest DJ for the night Elba spun classic eighties hits into the early hours, with guests reportedly leaving the celebrations as late as 2am.

The Duke and Duchess spent the night at Windsor Castle and made a quick getaway on Sunday morning.

They are expected to attend Britain's Prince Charles' birthday celebrations as their first official outing as husband and wife on Tuesday.