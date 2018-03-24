How this subtle wedding invitation detail refers to Meghan Markle's first marriage

The highly anticipate British royal wedding takes place on May 19th this year, when Prince Harry will marry his American actor fiancé Meghan Markle.

It won't be former Suits star Meghan's first time down the aisle however; the 36-year-old has been married before, a detail that apparently is referred to with very subtle wording in the royal wedding invites.

As noted by Hello! magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's invites refer to a 'Ms. Markle', while older brother Prince William's wedding invites to now wife Kate Middleton referred to the bride as 'Miss Catherine Middleton'.

A tiny detail, but one which the magazine is purporting to be a deliberate one, so as to cite the soon-to-be Duchess' previous relationship. "Tradition states that a bride would be addressed as "Miss" on the invitation for her first marriage," the magazine writes, "while in the case of a second wedding she would be named as "Mrs" or "Ms"." According to TheKnot.com however, the use of 'Ms' and 'Miss' on a wedding invite is interchangeable, and 'Ms' can be used for a person on the guest list whose 'marital status is unknown'.

Also; "It's often preferred for older (thirty and up) women who are not married."

Meghan Markle dated her former spouse Trevor Engelson for six years before the two tied the knot, however their marriage was a short-lived two years.

The couple divorced in 2013 citing 'irreconcilable differences', and both went their separate ways.

Harry and Meghan have sent 600 invites out to guests for the big day, which will take place in St George's Chapel before a reception hosted by the queen in a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall.

That evening the couple will have a reception in Frogmore House, hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles.

About 1,900 people were invited to the lavish wedding of Harry's elder brother William and wife Kate at London's Westminster Abbey in 2011.

While plans seem to be taking shape for the upcoming British royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, one big question that still eludes royal watchers is who exactly will be walking the bride up the aisle.

Rumours have been rife since the couple announced their engagement that Meghan was hoping to be given away by her mother on her big day, with many noting that the former Suits actress is far closer to her mother than to her father.

Meghan's bridesmaids, if she will have any, have also yet to be revealed, however it's thought that Prince William and Kate Middleton's children will be in the bridal party.