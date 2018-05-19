'I got a police escort, it was pretty unreal' - Windsor wedding gate crashed by royal celebrations

Vicky Hallam's wedding day was not what she had anticipated.

Ms Hallam and her new husband Aron booked their dream Windsor wedding on May 18, 18 nine months ago, and had been expecting a quiet ceremony with about 30 guests.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed all that.

Advertisement Yesterday, the Hallam's wedding reception was gate crashed by the world's media as thousands flocked to Windsor in preparation in advance of Harry and Meghan's Big Day. The pub Aron and Vicky were holding their reception had even changed its name for the occasion from The Three Tuns to The Prince Harry. "I was first,” Vicky clarified. “This was booked in August. I was well in there before Meghan”.

Getting married the day before royalty does have its perks Vicky conceded.

"I got a police escort, and was interviewed on Sky News, everyone cheered, it was pretty unreal really."

There was a flurry of excitement on the streets of Windsor yesterday when groom Harry and his best man and brother William went on an impromptu walkabout.

Harry told those he met that he was feeling 'wonderful' ahead of todays wedding.

After a few minutes the brothers darted inside the castle gates again.

Today, Prince Charles will walk Ms Markle down the aisle after her father Thomas could not attend the ceremony.

For the crowds of Royal Watchers this came as welcome news.

“I think it’s good for the Queen,” Molly Kleven (73) from Minnestota said.

“She likes tradition and continuity, and it lets Meghan know she’s part of the family.”

Yesterday, celebrity guests started arriving in town, Kate Middleton was seen taking Princess Charlotte for a walk, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria decamped to Clivedon House, and the £30 million 'ring of security' tightened up.

Today over 150,000 are expected to flock to Windsor for the ceremony.

It's big business for British marketeers and those visiting the market town.

Estimates are that consumers will spend between €80 million on royal wedding-related merchandise, including commemorative mugs, plates, coins and posters.

KFC in Windsor have even released a limited edition Royal Bargain Bucket.