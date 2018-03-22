Kensington Palace reveals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's elegant wedding invites

Kensington Palace have revealed the invitations for the British royal wedding, which will take place the 19th of May.

The invitations follow many years of royal tradition, the Palace says, having been made by Barnard Westwood.

They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed on gold ink.

Advertisement Further details of the royal wedding have been released by the palace, who have said that guests will attend the service at St George's Chapel and a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the queen. Later that evening "around 200 guests" will attend the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the groom's father the Prince of Wales. The announcements come as the wedding draws ever closer, with just under two months to go until the highly anticipated day.

Earlier this week the palace confirmed that the royal wedding cake would be made by London based baker Claire Ptak.

The cake will be an untraditional style, with buttercream icing and decorated with fresh flowers.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018