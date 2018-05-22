Meghan and Harry are picture perfect for their family snaps

The first official pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding have been released - two group shots with the Duchess and Duke of Sussex at the heart of their newly joined family and a romantic black and white photograph.

They were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle.

The photos carried a statement from the palace in the form of a caption, which read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world." Mr Lubomirski, who also took their engagement photos, spoke of his pride at being asked to document the royal wedding, adding: "This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget." The royal couple head straight back to work this week after an emotional ceremony and a star-studded reception that captivated royal watchers.

Unlike other newly weds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not jet off on a honeymoon straight away - instead, they will be back on royal duty, carrying out their first official engagements as husband and wife.

The couple, who exchanged vows in a ceremony watched by millions across the world on Saturday, are due to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party today as part of Prince Charles's 70th birthday celebrations.