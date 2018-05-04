Meghan Markle is breaking with tradition including both her parents in royal wedding, Kensington Palace confirms

Both of Meghan Markle's parents will be involved in her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

Her mother Doria Ragland will travel with her by car to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and her father Thomas Markle Sr will walk her down the aisle, Kensington Palace confirmed today. Ms Ragland and Mr Markle, who have been divorced since Meghan was a child, will both travel to the UK later this month to meet their daughter's future in laws: Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla and Kate Middleton and husband Prince William.

The announcement comes days after Meghan's half brother penned a bizarre open letter in In Touch magazine claiming that their father wasn't invited to the wedding and telling Harry "it's not too late" to call off the wedding before calling the actress a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman".

Advertisement "The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "Mr Thomas Markle and Ms Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day. "Both of the bride's parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms Ragland will travel with Ms Markle by car to Windsor Castle.

"Mr Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel. Ms Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

While Harry met his future mother-in-law Doria last year in Toronto, he hasn't met Thomas yet. The former Hollywood lighting director lives in a retirement community in Mexico.

It was also confirmed that the bride won't be having a maid of honour, despite previous rumours that Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney would be taking the top honours.

"She has a very close knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other. They have all been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day," a spokesperson said.

It's believed that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be flowergirl and pageboy, respectively.