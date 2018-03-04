Meghan Markle is reportedly having the most relaxed and luxurious of all hen dos today

Rather than trawl the pubs with an assortment of plastic phallic-shaped accessories, the future Mrs Prince Harry has opted for a spa day.

The 36-year-old former actress will tie the knot at Windsor in May 19 so if her entourage shave off an eyebrow she will have more than two months to recover.

Advertisement According to The Sun, Meghan is at a five star (of course) spa retreat with her closest friends, although her mother Doria Radlan and the Duchess of Cambridge, her future sister-in-law, are reportedly absent. The Duchess is heavily pregnant with her third baby while her mother lives in LA. Both will, however, are planning to attend the wedding. Details on the day out are scant at the moment as security is tight around the event.

It is believed that Millie Mackintosh and fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who introduced Meghan to Harry, are in attendance.