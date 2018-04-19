Meghan Markle 'on the phone every day' to unofficial wedding planner and best pal as big day looms

As the big day draws ever closer, Meghan Markle has gone into full planning mode for her wedding on May 19th - and is reportedly on the phone 'every day' to her most trusted friend and stylist.

The bride-to-be and pal Jessica Mulroney have been chatting late into the night about the big day details, according to one insider, with the former actress also attending frequent meetings with the Queen at Windsor Castle as the wedding day draws near.

But while the couple are working closely with house staffers to co-ordinate the wedding, they've been given free reign on many aspects of their nuptials.

Advertisement "Meghan and Harry have been told to invite who they want," a royal source told Grazia, "there is no pressure on them to have extended family, friends or dignitaries and VIPs." Many of the public invites have already been revealed, with several arriving at the doors of Irish guests. Bernie McKenna, a gardener from Tyrone received an invite after she was nominated for her work with Castlecaulfield Horticultural Society, while Julie-Ann Coll and her mother Catherine Cooke from Derry received separate invites around 90 minutes apart and told of their shock and delight.

Harry's so-called 'Glosse Posse' pals have been invited, as have his Army pals and friends from the Invictus games.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is expected to attend with his wife, as are Meghan's cupid-playing trio of pals Violet von Westenholtz, Markus Anderson and Misha Nonoo.

The ceremony will take place in St George's Chapel, while the reception will be held in a marquee on the grounds of Frogmore House.

The couple are rumoured to be planning a honeymoon in Namibia.