Meghan Markle will don not one but two wedding dresses for big day in May: Insider

According to a source, the bride-to-be has chosen to go the same route as future sister-in-law Kate Middleton and wear a different dress for the ceremony and reception.

For the ceremony in St George's Chapel, the bride will don a conservative gown, which an insider described to Vanity Fair as being 'elegant and traditional', before she changes into a second 'less restrictive' dress for the party in Frogmore House.

Of course the designer of said dresses is being kept tightly under wraps, however the insider said that there 'was talk' of some lace and sleeves. "The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive," the insider said. "The wedding dress itself will be traditional and elegant." "There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy."

Numerous designers have been linked with the dress, from Israeli designer Inbal Dror, to Erdem, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Amanda Wakeley and most recently Burberry.

But while it remains to be seen what the bride dons on the day, plenty of details have been revealed about the day itself.

On-street TV screens will show live footage of the event as it unfolds, allowing those who make it to Windsor to see the couple, whether they make it to the front of the crowd or not.

Food stalls, bunting and ceremonial banners will line the Long Walk in Alexandra Gardens, where there will be designated 'viewing areas' for those hoping to get a glimpse of the happy couple, and live entertainment from local groups will be put on throughout the town centre.

A 6,000 space car park area will also be set out, and more trains are due to run on the day to facilitate extra transport.