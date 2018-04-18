All Sections

Royal Weddings

Meghan Markle will don not one but two wedding dresses for big day in May: Insider

Bride-to-be is expected to follow in sister-in-law's footsteps by changing into a less formal gown for the reception

In news that will come as a surprise to nobody, Meghan Markle will reportedly wear two different wedding dresses on the day she ties the knot with fiancé, Britain's Prince Harry.

According to a source, the bride-to-be has chosen to go the same route as future sister-in-law Kate Middleton and wear a different dress for the ceremony and reception.

For the ceremony in St George's Chapel, the bride will don a conservative gown, which an insider described to Vanity Fair as being 'elegant and traditional', before she changes into a second 'less restrictive' dress for the party in Frogmore House.

Of course the designer of said dresses is being kept tightly under wraps, however the insider said that there 'was talk' of some lace and sleeves.

"The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive," the insider said. "The wedding dress itself will be traditional and elegant."

"There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy."

Kate Middleton had a second wedding dress which doesn't get nearly enough credit  

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge leaves Clarence House accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to Prince William earlier in the day on April 29, 2011 in London. AFP PHOTO/WPA POOL/ John Stillwell
Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William, on April 29, 2011.
Numerous designers have been linked with the dress, from Israeli designer Inbal Dror, to Erdem, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Amanda Wakeley and most recently Burberry.

But while it remains to be seen what the bride dons on the day, plenty of details have been revealed about the day itself.

On-street TV screens will show live footage of the event as it unfolds, allowing those who make it to Windsor to see the couple, whether they make it to the front of the crowd or not.

Food stalls, bunting and big screens to line streets of Windsor as royal wedding plans take shape

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (both centre)during a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Close up of Meghan Markle's shoes worn during a reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (both centre) talk with delegates during a reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo Yui Mok/PA Wire
Meghan Markle looks at Prince Harry during a reception for delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 18, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Commonwealth Harry. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Meghan Markle attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on April 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle smiles as she attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Food stalls, bunting and ceremonial banners will line the Long Walk in Alexandra Gardens, where there will be designated 'viewing areas' for those hoping to get a glimpse of the happy couple, and live entertainment from local groups will be put on throughout the town centre.

A 6,000 space car park area will also be set out, and more trains are due to run on the day to facilitate extra transport.