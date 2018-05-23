Mystery manicure: Just what was Meghan's wedding day nail colour?

While we know nearly too much this stage about what it took to create the veil, the dress, the cake and just about everything else for the British royal wedding, there are some questions that as yet remain unanswered.

And one particular question which has been apparently baffling a few beauty buffs out there is this: Just what polish was used for Meghan's pretty pink wedding day manicure?

The question has been plaguing Vogue editor Lauren Murdoch-Smith since she clapped eyes on the bride's chic short and sweet talons, and despite plenty of speculation from make-up mad Meghan-ettes, is one of the few details that remains unconfirmed about the big British day.

Advertisement Meghan's mystery wedding day manicure Ruled out is Essie's Ballet Slippers, which the writer has decided is "just too sheer" to be the shade sported by the Duchess. Vogue also notes that while it may be the queen of Britain's favourite shade (and Meghan will of course be a little keen to have the royal seal of approval there), the bride's was more solid than a paint job from the subtle shade could manage. Attention was then turned to Shellac, namely CND's Cake Pop, a popular shade among brides, and Naked Navivete, an equally big shade on the shortlist for those with a penchant for pretty pinks. However the mystery remains just that, with no official comment from Kensington Palace (or indeed from Meghan's London beauty bar of choice Nails and Brows, who didn't confirm their involvement in her wedding day nails but did say that Meghan likes her talons to be "short, square but slightly rounded on the sides" with "nudes, creams and delicate pinks for a clean, groomed look").

Check out our gallery below to see what polishes you can try to get Meghan's gorgeously groomed mani for your big day.