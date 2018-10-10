All Sections

Princess Eugenie and and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, for the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton to her millionaire groom James Matthews at an event dubbed the society wedding of the year.

No phones, no gifts and 'limited toilet facilities' - Princess Eugenie's wedding day rules hint at a well-oiled occasion

An 'unplugged', 'plastic-free' wedding for the royal couple, where guests have been told to bride two forms of identification and to prepare themselves for a bus ride

Guests of the royal wedding taking place in London this week have been told to bring two forms of identification, no hand luggage or gifts, and to prepare themselves for a bus ride and 'limited toilet facilities'.

Britain's Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with her fiancé, tequila ambassador and entrepreneur Jack Brooksbank this Friday, in an affair that's been perhaps not-so-affectionately given the social media hashtag #RoyalWedding2.

In an occasion that's reported to be costing the British taxpayer €2.3M (£2M) security will no doubt be tight on the day, and the list of 'wedding rules' for the day certainly make it seem like it will be a well-oiled machine.

Guests - of which there are said to be 850 at the wedding service, including members of the British royal family and a host of celebrities such as George Clooney and Robbie Williams - have been told to bring two forms of ID, zero 'hand luggage' and to hand over their phones and any other recording equipment before the wedding reception.

The bride and groom, like so many before them, are opting for an 'unplugged reception' and according to Vanity Fair have privately requested guests not to Tweet or post any pictures on social media.

Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks (Joe Giddens/PA)
Among the list of rules are that no gifts be brought to the wedding (unlike Harry and Meghan, who were said to have returned €8 million worth of wedding gifts after the big day, Eugenie and Jack do have a wedding registry, according to Vanity Fair, and guests have been asked to have gifts sent to the Duke of York's office) and to refrain from taking photos in St George's Chapel.

In the information pack sent to guests ahead of the big day on Friday, it is explained that they should bring two forms of identification with them on the day, and prepare themselves to be bussed into the church, where they are to be seated by 10:15 A.M.

Princess Eugenie shows her engagement ring (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Princess Beatrice, left, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the guests at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (Ian West/PA)
Toilet facilities will be limited at the church, and only available from 8am - 10am.

The couple will exchange vows on Friday, 12th October, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - the same spot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I do' in May this year. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is understood to be missing the happy day due to a prior commitment.

Plans for the big day are emerging as the ceremony draws ever closer. Andrea Bocelli will fly in to perform two songs during the ceremony, while the Royal Philharmonic will perform other music on the day.

The happy couple will take a carriage ride around the area after, greeting royal fans as they celebrate their first few hours as newlyweds.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend Derby Day at The Derby Festival on June 1, 2013 in Epsom, United Kingdom. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)
Dessert lovers are told to 'expect rich colours of autumn' for the very modern wedding cake, which will be made by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot using red velvet and chocolate and will be hand painted and decorated in detailed ivory sugar work.

Eugenie previously revealed in the September issue of British Vogue that the wedding would be a 'plastic-free' affair, and that she had chosen a 'British-based' designer for her wedding dress, with experts tipping Erdem as the one-to-watch.

For those not lucky enough to be among the 1500 members of the public invited to a private screening of the day in Windsor, the wedding will be screened live during a special broadcast of This Morning on ITV, after the BBC - who carried the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May - reportedly turned down the honour.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex and Princess Eugenie arrive during a day of DofE presentations at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2018 in London, England
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L), Princess Beatrice of York (C) and Princess Eugenie of York attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will marry the couple while the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, will lead the prayers.

"It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” the bride-to-be said in a recent interview.

Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice is likely to be the maid of honour and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be among the pageboys and bridesmaids - as is the daughter of Robbie and Ayda Williams.

The cost to the British taxpayer of the royal nuptials has been criticised by Republic, a campaigning group working for an elected head of state.

