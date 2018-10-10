No phones, no gifts and 'limited toilet facilities' - Princess Eugenie's wedding day rules hint at a well-oiled occasion

Guests of the royal wedding taking place in London this week have been told to bring two forms of identification, no hand luggage or gifts, and to prepare themselves for a bus ride and 'limited toilet facilities'.

An 'unplugged', 'plastic-free' wedding for the royal couple, where guests have been told to bride two forms of identification and to prepare themselves for a bus ride

Britain's Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with her fiancé, tequila ambassador and entrepreneur Jack Brooksbank this Friday, in an affair that's been perhaps not-so-affectionately given the social media hashtag #RoyalWedding2.

In an occasion that's reported to be costing the British taxpayer €2.3M (£2M) security will no doubt be tight on the day, and the list of 'wedding rules' for the day certainly make it seem like it will be a well-oiled machine.

Guests - of which there are said to be 850 at the wedding service, including members of the British royal family and a host of celebrities such as George Clooney and Robbie Williams - have been told to bring two forms of ID, zero 'hand luggage' and to hand over their phones and any other recording equipment before the wedding reception. The bride and groom, like so many before them, are opting for an 'unplugged reception' and according to Vanity Fair have privately requested guests not to Tweet or post any pictures on social media.

Among the list of rules are that no gifts be brought to the wedding (unlike Harry and Meghan, who were said to have returned €8 million worth of wedding gifts after the big day, Eugenie and Jack do have a wedding registry, according to Vanity Fair, and guests have been asked to have gifts sent to the Duke of York's office) and to refrain from taking photos in St George's Chapel.

In the information pack sent to guests ahead of the big day on Friday, it is explained that they should bring two forms of identification with them on the day, and prepare themselves to be bussed into the church, where they are to be seated by 10:15 A.M.

Toilet facilities will be limited at the church, and only available from 8am - 10am.

The couple will exchange vows on Friday, 12th October, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - the same spot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I do' in May this year. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is understood to be missing the happy day due to a prior commitment.

Plans for the big day are emerging as the ceremony draws ever closer. Andrea Bocelli will fly in to perform two songs during the ceremony, while the Royal Philharmonic will perform other music on the day.

The happy couple will take a carriage ride around the area after, greeting royal fans as they celebrate their first few hours as newlyweds.

Dessert lovers are told to 'expect rich colours of autumn' for the very modern wedding cake, which will be made by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot using red velvet and chocolate and will be hand painted and decorated in detailed ivory sugar work.

Eugenie previously revealed in the September issue of British Vogue that the wedding would be a 'plastic-free' affair, and that she had chosen a 'British-based' designer for her wedding dress, with experts tipping Erdem as the one-to-watch.

For those not lucky enough to be among the 1500 members of the public invited to a private screening of the day in Windsor, the wedding will be screened live during a special broadcast of This Morning on ITV, after the BBC - who carried the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May - reportedly turned down the honour.

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will marry the couple while the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, will lead the prayers.

"It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” the bride-to-be said in a recent interview.

Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice is likely to be the maid of honour and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be among the pageboys and bridesmaids - as is the daughter of Robbie and Ayda Williams.

The cost to the British taxpayer of the royal nuptials has been criticised by Republic, a campaigning group working for an elected head of state.