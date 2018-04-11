All Sections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Royal Weddings

No royal wedding invite for Donald Trump or Theresa May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited UK Prime Minister Theresa May or US President Donald Trump to the royal wedding.

The couple will not have an official list of political leaders on the guest list when they marry on May 19. Former US president Barack Obama has also missed out on an invitation.

"It has been decided an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said. "Her majesty's government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Advertisement

Young girl caught up in Manchester Arena atrocity receives royal wedding invitation  

Royal sources said the guest list will be restricted to those who have a direct relationship with the couple, and was taken both because St George's Chapel is relatively small, and because the prince is not in the direct line of succession.

Some members of the public have received an invitation to wait in the grounds outside the chapel to watch the bride and groom and their wedding guests arrive and leave.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England

'Inspirational' teacher receives invite to royal wedding - which falls on same day as his own wedding anniversary  

They include Philip Gillespie (30), from Ballymena, who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and now raises funds and awareness for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. He has just taken part in Invictus Games UK team trials for rowing, swimming and archery.

(© Daily Telegraph London)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan Markle attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan Markle attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be caught up in a multi-million-pound secutiry operation. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be caught up in a multi-million-pound secutiry operation. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Britain's Prince Harry, and his fiancee Meghan Markle, leave after a visit to the Titanic tourist attraction in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prince Harry, and his fiancee Meghan Markle, leave after a visit to the Titanic tourist attraction in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bucking tradition: Harry and Meghan
Bucking tradition: Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to walk down the aisle in May (Niall Carson/PA)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to walk down the aisle in May (Niall Carson/PA)
View Gallery 13 photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle leaves after a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle leaves after a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle waves to wellwishers during a walkabout in Belfast after she and Prince Harry visited the Crown Bar in the city centre
Meghan Markle waves to wellwishers during a walkabout in Belfast after she and Prince Harry visited the Crown Bar in the city centre
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at some prosthetic limbs made by the Titanic FX company during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast where they met some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 23, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at some prosthetic limbs made by the Titanic FX company during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast where they met some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 23, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire