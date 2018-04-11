No royal wedding invite for Donald Trump or Theresa May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited UK Prime Minister Theresa May or US President Donald Trump to the royal wedding.

The couple will not have an official list of political leaders on the guest list when they marry on May 19. Former US president Barack Obama has also missed out on an invitation.

"It has been decided an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said. "Her majesty's government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Advertisement Young girl caught up in Manchester Arena atrocity receives royal wedding invitation Royal sources said the guest list will be restricted to those who have a direct relationship with the couple, and was taken both because St George's Chapel is relatively small, and because the prince is not in the direct line of succession. Some members of the public have received an invitation to wait in the grounds outside the chapel to watch the bride and groom and their wedding guests arrive and leave.

'Inspirational' teacher receives invite to royal wedding - which falls on same day as his own wedding anniversary

They include Philip Gillespie (30), from Ballymena, who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and now raises funds and awareness for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. He has just taken part in Invictus Games UK team trials for rowing, swimming and archery.

(© Daily Telegraph London)