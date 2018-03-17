All Sections

Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover walk after their wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Royal Weddings

Prince Christian of Hanover weds Alessandra de Osma in Peru with Kate Moss and Princess Eugenie on the guestlist

Royal wedding season is officially upon us!

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-anticipated wedding on May 19 and Princess Beatrice's date to walk up the aisle with former nightclub manager Jack Brooksbank this autumn, we'll have had plenty of practice enjoying the fanfare that comes with a royal wedding.

Prince Christian of Hanover and Peruvian fashion designer Alessandra de Osma threw a lavish wedding on Friday in the bride's native Lima, where European royalty and their celebrity friends descended on the city for an event to remember.

Their choice of designation was fitting not only because of Alessandra's Peruvian roots, but it's where they first met in 2005 when she was a 14-year-old tour guide showing him around the city.

They had a civil ceremony in London back in October, but marked their big day with a beautiful ceremony at Lima's historic Basilica San Pedro in Lima.

The blushing bride, a fashion designer, opted for a traditional high neck lace gown by Jorge Vázquez, with the official Hanover Floral Tiara adoring her head, previously worn by sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev and Princess Caroline of Monaco for their respective weddings. Her father Ernesto de Osma walked her up the aisle, while Christian arrived to the ceremony arm in arm with his mother Chantal Hochuli.

Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover leave the church after their wedding at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
As expected, the guestlist was a who's who of European monarchy, including Britain's Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Monaco's Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi, Greece's Princess Olympia with her father Crown Prince Pavlos and legendary supermodel Kate Moss with her boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck.

Alessandra de Osma arrives with her father Ernesto de Osma to her wedding with Prince Christian of Hanover at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
Supermodel Kate Moss (L) and her boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck (R) arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)
Olympia de Grecia arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
