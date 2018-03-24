All Sections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official commemorative royal wedding china goes on sale

Cornflour blue collection features couple's initials tied together with white ribbon

The official range of commemorative china celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has gone on sale.

Unveiled by The Royal Collection Trust, the beautiful bone china comes in cornflower blue with white detailing and features a gold monogram of the couple’s initials side by side, tied together with a white ribbon.

What’s more, the decorative border on each piece is inspired by the stylised tree ironwork of the 13th century Gilebertus door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the couple are set to marry on May 19.

Interestingly, the Gilebertus door is rarely used despite hundreds of tourists and visitors passing by it everyday.

That being said, the Queen and other members of the royal family use it to enter the chapel when attending services.

Finished in 22 carat gold, the official china has been handmade in Stoke-on-Trent using 250-year-old methods and it has been confirmed that all profits from sales will go to The Royal Collection Trust – a registered charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

The couple have approved the entire range which includes a miniature coffee mug costing £19.95, a standard coffee mug for £25, a pillbox at £35, a tankard for £39 and a plate at £49.

Each piece will also be presented in a coordinating cornflower blue gift box and include a card that explains the significance of the design.

“Royal Collection Trust is delighted to offer the official range of commemorative china to celebrate this happy occasion,” said Nuala McGourty Royal Collection Trust's retail director.

“We are pleased to continue our support of the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent, who have manufactured our previous commemorative wares to celebrate royal birthdays, anniversaries and weddings.”

The official range of commemorative china can be purchased from royalcollectionshop.co.uk and in Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

