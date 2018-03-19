Prince Harry 'rejects signing pre-nup' ahead of wedding to Meghan Markle

The American actress and British royal will exchange vows at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a number of weeks and while Markle boasts a personal fortune of an estimated $5m, it's just a drop in the hat in comparison to Harry's approximate $30m net worth. But Harry is determined to make his marriage work and he believes theirs will go the distance.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple won't be signing the legal documents before their wedding, which would protect both their individual assets should they split.

Advertisement "There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup," a source told the paper. "He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything." Harry is said to have inherited $18m from his late mother Princess Diana's estate with another $36m in assets and his official royal expenses are covered by the Duchy of Cornwall trust, set up by his father Prince Charles, to cover the professional costs of being a royal for him, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his wife-to-be. He's following in his older brother's footsteps as William and Kate both chose not to sign a prenup before they wed in 2011.

Lawyer Julian Hawkhead told Us Weekly that prenups in the UK are different to those in the US as they do not feature specific clauses covering for infidelity or conduct in the marriage.

"They do not have the same weight as the Hollywood prenups and divorces you may read about all the time nor will they include penalty clauses for bad behaviour. The English courts rarely consider the behavior of the parties as relevant when dividing up assets," he explained.