All Sections

Ellie Goulding

Royal Weddings

Prince Harry's rumoured ex Ellie Goulding to attend royal wedding

31-year-old singer was rumoured to have shared a kiss with Harry after a polo match in June 2016

Ellie Goulding will attend Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker - who sang at the reception of the prince's brother, Prince William to Duchess Catherine in 2010 - will reportedly be in attendance at her old friend's nuptials at Windsor Castle in May, and will be accompanied by her boyfriend Caspar Jopling, 26.

The 31-year-old singer was rumoured to have shared a kiss with Harry after a polo match in June 2016, and she'll join two of his other former lovers, Chelsy Davy, 32, and Cressida Bonas, 29, in receiving an invitation to his big day.

Advertisement

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Ellie has stayed good pals with Harry and is obviously really excited.

"She has no plans to perform this time but just wants to celebrate her friend's marriage.

"Princess Eugenie's also a close friend, so she'll fit right in."

Singer Ellie Goulding performs onstage at the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Singer Ellie Goulding performs onstage at the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends the Lost In Space event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OMEGA Speedmaster, which has been worn by every piloted NASA mission since 1965 at Tate Modern on April 26, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends the Lost In Space event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OMEGA Speedmaster, which has been worn by every piloted NASA mission since 1965 at Tate Modern on April 26, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding puts in an appearance (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding puts in an appearance (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding arrives for the World premiere of
Ellie Goulding arrives for the World premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Musician Ellie Goulding attends the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Musician Ellie Goulding attends the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding poses on the red carpet arriving for the BRIT Awards 2017 in London on February 22, 2017. (Photo credit NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding poses on the red carpet arriving for the BRIT Awards 2017 in London on February 22, 2017. (Photo credit NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)
View Gallery 14 photos
Singer Ellie Goulding attends the 19th annual amfAR's New York Gala to kick off NY Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street
Singer Ellie Goulding attends the 19th annual amfAR's New York Gala to kick off NY Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street
Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand Reopening Event at the Cartier Mansion on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Cartier)
Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand Reopening Event at the Cartier Mansion on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Cartier)
Ellie Goulding arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends the World Premiere of
Ellie Goulding attends the World Premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 5, 2016 in London, England. Photo: Getty
Ellie Goulding arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends the
Ellie Goulding attends the "Bridget Jones's Baby" world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on September 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Independent.ie Style read: Before he met his princess: Prince Harry's dating history before fiancée Meghan Markle

Other celebrity guests expected to be at the funeral include Sir Elton John, who famously sang at the funeral of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and the Spice Girls.

Mel B recently claimed the reunited girl band will be performing at the wedding.

She said: "I'm going. I don't know if I should've said that. Us five Spice Girls did [get an invitation]. Why am I so honest?"

Mel wouldn't divulge what the invitations to the big day looked like as she felt that was "too personal", but talk quickly moved on to whether or not the band would be performing at the reception after Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have officially tied the knot.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée, US actress Meghan Markle walk into Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland on February 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jane Barlow (Photo credit should read JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée, US actress Meghan Markle walk into Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland on February 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jane Barlow (Photo credit should read JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images)

The star didn't verbally confirm the news, but once the question was asked she threw her cue cards into the air, which prompted the show's hosts to cheer.

Mel then added: "I swear I'm just ... I need to go, I'm going to be fired. I'm gonna be fired."

However, her bandmate Mel C, later insisted her pal was joking.

She said:  "I've met [Harry's dad] Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers. I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke. There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment."