Princess Eugenie hires Beckhams' Irish wedding planner for two-day 'funfair themed' nuptials

It appears Princess Eugenie is breaking out the big guns when it comes to her big day in October as she follows in the footsteps of Britain's unofficial royal couple the Beckhams in hiring her wedding suppliers.

Eugenie has called in the woman behind David and Victoria Beckham's lavish bash in Luttrellstown Castle for royal wedding

The bride-to-be has reportedly called in celebrity party planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones to plan a two-day 'festival' themed bash for her and fiancé Jack Brooksbank's big day - which will ensure that the day not only looks great, but goes off without a hitch.

Peregrine Armstrong-Jones is well known as the planner behind David and Victoria Beckham's lavish bash at Dublin's Luttrellstown Castle back in 1999, when the extravagant Irish wedding graced the cover of numerous publications as the pair posed on matching red velvet thrones behind a huge table of flowers.

Advertisement Related: #TBT: Remembering Victoria and David Beckham's iconic Irish wedding The Beckham wedding was believed to have cost the couple over €1 million and Victoria was reportedly very hands on with planning their 'Robin Hood' theme. "Victoria and David had a huge input right from the beginning," co-ordinator Peregrine said at the time, explaining how they went for a 'Robin Hood' theme for their decor, using burgundy, dark green and cardinal purple for their colour scheme.

Eugenie and Jack may be walking down the same aisle as their recently wed cousin Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but it seems that's where the similarities between the two big royal days will end as Eugenie stretches out her funfair themed nuptials (which will take place on a Friday) to the following morning, according to The Sunday Times.

And with the help of London-based planner Peregrine, no doubt like the Beckhams before them, it'll be a wedding to remember.

Related: Real wedding: Kevin and Aissa's dream destination wedding in Luttrellstown Castle