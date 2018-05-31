Princess Eugenie's wedding: Everything we know about the big day so far

Hold on to your fascinator, there's another Great British Wedding to go yet!

What date is Princess Eugenie's wedding? Who is her fiancé Jack Brooksbank? And will her sister Beatrice be her maid of honour? Here's everything we know about Royal Wedding 2018 2.0

Princess Eugenie, 28, will tie the knot with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, 32, later this year in the same spot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I do' just months before (albeit with far fewer lining the streets of Windsor).

Here's what we know about the wedding all so far.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose in the Picture Gallery after they announced their engagement, at Buckingham Palace, London January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool Who is Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank? Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank is the ex-manager of Prince Harry's former haunt, the Mahiki nightclub in London, and is now a wine merchant and brand ambassador for George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila. He and Eugenie initially met when she was just 19 on the slopes of Verbier, and eventually formed a bond which they developed over a long distance (when Eugenie moved to New York in 2013). According to reports, the pair had been a couple for six years before he popped the question. Princess Eugenie wears a ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds as she poses with Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire How did Eugenie and Jack get engaged? Jack asked Eugenie to marry him while the two were on holiday in Nicaragua in early January 2018. They formally announced their engagement on January 22nd 2018, with a statement from Buckingham Palace. What date is Princess Eugenie's wedding? The couple will tie the knot on October 12th this year (2018).

Where is Princess Eugenie getting married?

Eugenie and Jack will exchange vows in the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I do' (to cheers from the public outside) - St. George's Chapel in Windsor, London, England.

What will her wedding dress be like?

While one of the most famous outfits sported by the Princess of York might be the one she wore to Williams and Kate's wedding back in 2011, her style evolution since has been towards a more subtle, clean and tailored look. Had Meghan not worn what she did for her wedding to Prince Harry, Eugenie could well have gone for something similar. Judging from her latest style she will possibly opt for a high neckline (a feature of several of her most recent outfits) and it being a royal wedding, will go for a longer sleeve. An A-line style skirt would suit the princess well with a pure white shade offering a striking contrast to her beautiful auburn hair.

Who is invited to Princess Eugenie's wedding?

No invitations have been handed out thus far but, like Harry and Meghan's wedding, there will be approximately 200 people at the ceremony in St George's Chapel. Ellie Goulding is a pal of the pair, and Eugenie still keeps in touch with Harry's ex Cressido Bonas (pictured), so it's likely they're two on the list. The guest list may not have the star power of US actress Meghan's (with Oprah, The Clooney's and The Beckhams providing some A-list glamour to proceedings) but Eugenie's big day will no doubt have its fair share of household names.

Will 'Fergie' give Eugenie away?

As mother-of-the-bride, all eyes will be on the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, 58, on the day, and indeed Eugenie seems very close to her mom, however it will be her father, Andrew the Duke of York, 58, who most likely will give the bride away. Andrew and Sarah divorced 25 years ago, but are still quite close according to reports (she posts about him regularly on her Instagram page and they are even said to share a home together) so it should be business as usual at the top table from their side.

Who will be Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids?

It is likely Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's big sister with whom she is very close, will be the bride's maid of honour. There is speculation that Princess Charlotte - daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton - could play a bridesmaid on the day, as she did for Harry and Meghan, and Kate's sister Pippa's big days before.