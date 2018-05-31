Proud grandma: Eagle-eyed royal watchers spot never-before-seen photo of Harry and Meghan in queen's living room

The Queen of England is just like any other proud grandmother.

The Queen of England was meeting the Australian High Commissioner to the UK when fans of the newlyweds spotted the pic

Elizabeth II was photographed meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to the UK, George Brandis, when eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a very sweet photo in the background.

The photo, - which sits in a gorgeous gold frame - appears to be of the queen's grandson, newlywed Prince Harry, and his US wife Meghan Markle.