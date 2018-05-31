Proud grandma: Eagle-eyed royal watchers spot never-before-seen photo of Harry and Meghan in queen's living room
The Queen of England was meeting the Australian High Commissioner to the UK when fans of the newlyweds spotted the pic
The Queen of England is just like any other proud grandmother.
Elizabeth II was photographed meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to the UK, George Brandis, when eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a very sweet photo in the background.
The photo, - which sits in a gorgeous gold frame - appears to be of the queen's grandson, newlywed Prince Harry, and his US wife Meghan Markle.
In the photo - which royal watchers have commented is not currently in the public domain - Prince Harry is dressed in a smart blue suit, with now-wife Meghan in a chic white dress, her hand across his chest.
It is not known where or when the photos were taken, but the smiling couple appear to have already made it to a coveted spot in the palace.