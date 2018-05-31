All Sections

Queen Elizabeth II talks with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 30, 2018. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Proud grandma: Eagle-eyed royal watchers spot never-before-seen photo of Harry and Meghan in queen's living room

The Queen of England was meeting the Australian High Commissioner to the UK when fans of the newlyweds spotted the pic

The Queen of England is just like any other proud grandmother.

Elizabeth II was photographed meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to the UK, George Brandis, when eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a very sweet photo in the background.

The photo, - which sits in a gorgeous gold frame - appears to be of the queen's grandson, newlywed Prince Harry, and his US wife Meghan Markle.

In the photo - which royal watchers have commented is not currently in the public domain - Prince Harry is dressed in a smart blue suit, with now-wife Meghan in a chic white dress, her hand across his chest.

It is not known where or when the photos were taken, but the smiling couple appear to have already made it to a coveted spot in the palace.

The photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that sits in the Queen of England's living room
