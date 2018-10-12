Revealed: The subtle nod to Princess Eugenie's Irish heritage contained in her wedding dress

Britain's Princess Eugenie looked elegant in her stunning off-the-shoulder low-back wedding dress for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel today - but at first glance many wouldn't have noticed the hidden meanings in the bride's breathtaking wedding dress.

Bride wore an elegant jacquard design gown with a low back for big day at St George's Chapel

Eugenie opted for a beautiful ballgown style, created by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who are known for their innovative fabrics and glamorous designs.

And hidden within those designs was a nod to the princess's heritage.

The heavy jacquard fabric of the dress had several symbols woven into it, including a shamrock for Ireland as a nod to the bride's Ferguson family. The design also contained a thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple's fondness for Balmoral, and the York Rose and ivy representing the couple's home.

The low neckline of the dress accentuated the bride's elegant emerald drop earrings, which were given to her as a wedding gift from her groom Jack.

"During several fittings the dress was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt.

"The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train.

"The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis."

Eugenie opted not to wear a veil for the service, instead accenting her glamorous gown with her grandmother's tiara - the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik which consists of rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side.

Her hair was styled by Sonny-Jo MacFarlane of Hari’s, with make-up by Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown.

Her sister Beatrice wore a chic two-piece number - a green off-the-shoulder peplum top and chic fit-and-flare skirt, with her mother Sarah opted for a fitted green dress and gilded boated hat.