Robbie Williams performs at Eugenie and Jack's evening wedding bash at Royal Lodge

There may have been a social media ban, but that did not stop several high profile guests sharing snaps from the wedding reception of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

This morning they begin their first day as a married couple after tying the knot during a lavish royal wedding ceremony on the steps of St George's Chapel on Friday.

At the wedding breakfast at Windsor Castle's George's Hall, the Duke of York was said to have given a traditional father-of-the-bride speech, and reportedly teased Jack with a joke about the family dog before embracing his new son-in-law.

The evening bash at the York family home Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on Friday night saw guests including Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, Liv Tyler, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss and Demi Moore attending. Naomi Campbell, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, and Pixie Geldof were also in attendance at the event. Musicians Ricky Martin, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding were spotted among the guests, as were comedians Jimmy Carr and Stephen Fry, as well as Stephen's husband Elliott Spencer. The guests changed from their formal attire into their evening outfits. Model Kate Moss (44) changed into a cream satin evening dress for the evening do while Demi Moore (55) wore a black Stella McCartney gown.

The party had a Victorian era fairground theme with ferris wheel, dodgems and a coconut shy and there were cocktails and champagne.

Robbie Williams performed several of his hits including Angels, She's the One, Let Me Entertain You, and Rock DJ, for guests at the reception while other celebrities and friends have shared selfies from the fairground-themed night, and morning after.

Phones4U founder John Caudwell shared a selfie of himself and his wife Modesta Vzesniauskaite with Williams at the reception.

Elsewhere, Jack Whitehall joked that he had been forced to sit next to "low-rent footballer" Jamie Redknapp.

He added on Instagram: "An incredible day, seeing two of the kindest and most lovely people in the world tie the knot. Wish them a very happy life together. Congrats Jack and Euge!!"

Robbie's wife Ayda shared a photo of herself with Robbie dressed in black for the evening do. This morning Liv Tyler shared an image of Derek Blasberg, Cara Delevingne, Dave Gardner, and Poppy and Chloe Delevingne apparently sleeping on sofas and chairs in their suite.

The royal family expressed gratitude to all those who enjoyed the wedding, saying on the official Twitter account: "Thank you to everyone for watching and joining in with the #RoyalWedding celebrations - Congratulations once again to the happy couple!"