Anyone who followed the goings-on of the British royals around the time of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day in May knows that he happy couple saw their fair share of stressful familial situations in their effort to make it up the aisle.

'Meghan gets what she's given by me'

From step-siblings' gate-crashing threats to a hospitalised father-of-the-bride, no doubt there was enough on the couples' plate to contend with as they battled their way to St George's Chapel.

And until now, it would appear that the well-behaved members of the groom's side of the family were stream of calm in the bride's stormy ocean, offering to step in to see Meghan up the aisle, choosing the couple's music and generally being a pillar of support for the happy couple to cling to.

However according to a new book, not everything was as it seemed behind palace doors. Charles at 70, by reporter Robert Jobson, claims that Meghan and her now grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth clashed over an important accessory the bride chose for the day; namely, the tiara. While all was well on the dress front, Meghan's first choice of tiara - which included emeralds - was reportedly vetoed by the Queen, and Harry was none to happy about it.

"Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it," a source told The Sun, adding that after a 'very heated exchange' with staff, the Queen stepped in and told Prince Harry: "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me."

According to the source, the tiara was out of bounds for the big day as the royals couldn't be certain of its origin - and were reportedly concerned it may have come from Russia.

"The provenance of the tiara could not be established. There were concerns it could have come from Russia originally," The Sun quotes the source as saying.

It's interesting to note however that Princess Eugenie, who tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank four months after her cousin's big day, wore the Queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara for her wedding, which consists of rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, and six emeralds on either side.

So perhaps the piece was earmarked for the Queen's granddaughter's nuptials later in the year?

The royal source also added that the thinking around the royal camp was such that coming from a 'Hollywood' background, Meghan could be 'difficult' when it came to getting things her way.

"The message from the Queen was very much that Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols," the source said.

Of course, we know Meghan wore a diamond tiara with her Clare Waight Keller boat neck wedding dress, which she had on loan from the Queen's collection, so clearly appearances were well kept up.

The bride also opted to wear a long veil with her sparkly headpiece, which featured distinctive flora from the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.