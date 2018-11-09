All Sections

Royal clash: New book claims Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth had a 'heated exchange' over this eye-catching wedding detail

'Meghan gets what she's given by me'

Anyone who followed the goings-on of the British royals around the time of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day in May knows that he happy couple saw their fair share of stressful familial situations in their effort to make it up the aisle.

From step-siblings' gate-crashing threats to a hospitalised father-of-the-bride, no doubt there was enough on the couples' plate to contend with as they battled their way to St George's Chapel.

And until now, it would appear that the well-behaved members of the groom's side of the family were stream of calm in the bride's stormy ocean, offering to step in to see Meghan up the aisle, choosing the couple's music and generally being a pillar of support for the happy couple to cling to.

However according to a new book, not everything was as it seemed behind palace doors.

Charles at 70, by reporter Robert Jobson, claims that Meghan and her now grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth clashed over an important accessory the bride chose for the day; namely, the tiara.

While all was well on the dress front, Meghan's first choice of tiara - which included emeralds - was reportedly vetoed by the Queen, and Harry was none to happy about it.

Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
"Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it," a source told The Sun, adding that after a 'very heated exchange' with staff, the Queen stepped in and told Prince Harry: "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me."

Meghan Markle departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
(L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
According to the source, the tiara was out of bounds for the big day as the royals couldn't be certain of its origin - and were reportedly concerned it may have come from Russia.

"The provenance of the tiara could not be established. There were concerns it could have come from Russia originally," The Sun quotes the source as saying.

Princess Eugenie during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
It's interesting to note however that Princess Eugenie, who tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank four months after her cousin's big day, wore the Queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara for her wedding, which consists of rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, and six emeralds on either side.

So perhaps the piece was earmarked for the Queen's granddaughter's nuptials later in the year?

The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, Cheshire, yesterday. Photo: Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters
Meghan and Queen Elizabeth share a joke. Picture: Getty
The royal source also added that the thinking around the royal camp was such that coming from a 'Hollywood' background, Meghan could be 'difficult' when it came to getting things her way.

"The message from the Queen was very much that Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols," the source said.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 12, 2018
Of course, we know Meghan wore a diamond tiara with her Clare Waight Keller boat neck wedding dress, which she had on loan from the Queen's collection, so clearly appearances were well kept up.

The bride also opted to wear a long veil with her sparkly headpiece, which featured distinctive flora from the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

