Royal wedding: Britain's Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle, palace confirms

Meghan Markle has asked her future father-in-law Britain's Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

News comes as bride-to-be Meghan Markle confirms her own father is unable to attend the day due to ill health

In a statement released by the palace, the Prince of Wales said he was 'pleased' to be able to 'welcome Ms. Markle to the family' in such a way.

The statement from the palace reads:

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way." Yesterday the bride-to-be released a statement confirming that her father will not be attending the day, leading to speculation that it would be her mother Doria Ragland who would walk her down the aisle.

"Sadly my father will not be attending our wedding," she said in a statement.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

The wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle will take place on Saturday May 19th at St George's Chapel.

Thousands are expected to line the streets of Windsor to catch a glimpse of the happy couple on the day.

The wedding ceremony will be streamed live and carried by various TV channels around the world, including TV3 and RTE in Ireland.