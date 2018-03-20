Royal wedding cake details revealed: Big day dessert will incorporate 'bright flavours of Spring'
So, who had banana?
If you had banana, sadly, you were wrong.
The details of the royal wedding cake have been revealed and those who thought the couple were hinting to the flavours of their big day sweet with cartoon Instagram posts from the bride months ago were hoodwinked - as banana hasn't made the cut.
The royal couple have chosen a lemon and elderflower cake, incorporating the 'bright flavours of spring' for their May 19th wedding day - although the way the weather is going, a nice warming fruit cake could have been a better option.
Advertisement
Kensington Palace has announced that the cake will be made by London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak, whom Meghan had previously interviewed for her lifestyle website thetig.com.
Californian Claire Ptak moved to London to open a business in Broadway Market and now runs 'Violet Cakes' in the city, as well as being a food writer and stylist.
Kensington Palace said Harry and Ms Markle are "very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests".