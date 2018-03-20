Royal wedding cake details revealed: Big day dessert will incorporate 'bright flavours of Spring'

If you had banana, sadly, you were wrong.

So, who had banana?

The details of the royal wedding cake have been revealed and those who thought the couple were hinting to the flavours of their big day sweet with cartoon Instagram posts from the bride months ago were hoodwinked - as banana hasn't made the cut.

Rhubarb birthday girl 💕 A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on Jan 31, 2018 at 9:09am PST

The royal couple have chosen a lemon and elderflower cake, incorporating the 'bright flavours of spring' for their May 19th wedding day - although the way the weather is going, a nice warming fruit cake could have been a better option.