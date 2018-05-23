All Sections

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Royal Weddings

Royal wedding: Eight key trends from Harry and Meghan's big day

As the confetti settles on Britain's Prince Harry and new wife Meghan's big day, Tanya Sweeney outlines the key trends for adding some 'Markle sparkle' to your own

In the week of what royal household insiders dubbed the 'Markle Debacle', no one could really be sure if Saturday's royal wedding would be fabulous, farcical or a bit of both.

But in the end, the royals did what they've always done best and pulled a flawless fairytale out of the bag. A worldwide audience of more than two billion watched Prince Harry being overcome with emotion as a sun-dappled Meghan Markle glided down the aisle.

The confetti has settled, the hangovers abated and our eyes have finally stopped leaking, so the question begs to be answered. Will this elegant and oh-so-modern royal wedding influence Irish nuptials? In a word, absolutely. Expect an uptick in 'Markle sparkle' in weddings the world over.

We asked wedding planner Collette O'Leary (elegantevents.ie) about whether some of these new wedding trends might go down well closer to home.

Meghan Markle and her bridal walk down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle and her bridal walk down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

1 Walking down the aisle alone

If Meghan wanted to look like a fierce independent feminist before signing herself into The Firm, this was a surefire way of going about it. While her father Thomas recovered from heart surgery, it was mooted that mum Doria might step in to give Meghan away, but in the end, the bride made part of the walk on her own before being joined by Prince Charles midway down the aisle.

Collette's verdict: We have more divorced parents in Ireland, so a lot of brides make the decision to not walk with either Mum or Dad. A growing number of them will bring their children. Of the ones who walk down the aisle alone, it's less to do with 'I'm running my own company and an empowered woman' and more about family circumstance.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

2 The dress

Meghan surprised everyone by going for Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn's favourite fashion house, Givenchy. The simple bateau neckline and long sleeves of the bonded silk cady dress were offset by a filigree tiara (on loan from the Queen). Hand-embroidered floral motifs were worked into the five-metre veil, a nod to the 53 countries in the Commonwealth. The last word, everyone agreed, in timeless, simple elegance.

Collette's verdict: The boatneck was so flattering on Meghan's décolletage that we'll certainly be seeing an upswing in it. It's an absolutely timeless look, unlike, say Diana's dress, which was very much '1980s bride'.

Royal wedding
Royal wedding

3 The ceremony

Hoping to intertwine Meghan's African-American culture and Harry's British one, the ceremony featured an Episcopalian bishop from the US and the Archbishop of Canterbury. The former, Michael Curry, almost stole the show with his impassioned sermon; aside from that it was business as usual with hymns, a Bible reading, the Lord's prayer and 'to have and to hold'. Yet in addition to classic works by Bach and Schubert, the Kingdom Choir performed the Ben E King soul classic 'Stand By Me'. Try booking a choir for your big day after that.

Collette's verdict: We have an awful lot more weddings outside the confines of the church now, and many have an interfaith or humanist minister, that lends itself more to the structure of the royal wedding ceremony. A lot of Irish brides would love a gospel choir, but they can be expensive.

Let us bake your day: the Claire Ptak cake creation.
Let us bake your day: the Claire Ptak cake creation. Photo: PA

4 The food

While many eyebrows were raised at the idea of a non-traditional lemon and elderflower cake, Claire Ptak's creation was every inch a showstopper. The couple did away with a traditional sitdown meal in favour of bowls of food and canapés - among them langoustines wrapped in salmon, pea panna cotta and quail eggs, and chicken fricassee - served to wedding guests.

Collette's verdict: The brides who come here to get married from Australia or the US don't like the sitting-down-for-hours tradition. We do versions of canapés called 'manapés', as you need to serve a decent amount of food. As for the cake, everyone is sick of chocolate biscuit cake and I predict a huge swing to those flavours, like lemon and elderflower.

GOLDEN COUPLE: Meghan and Harry leaving for the evening reception at Frogmore House.
GOLDEN COUPLE: Meghan and Harry leaving for the evening reception at Frogmore House. Picture: Reuters

5 The wardrobe change

While Harry switched his Blues and Royals uniform for a natty tux, his new wife changed into a bespoke Stella McCartney halter-neck that was much more free-flowing than her day attire. Well, could you imagine getting a 'dirty burger' on that Givenchy gown?

Collette's verdict: Some high-end brides might change, but for a lot of Irish brides, they spend a lot of money on wedding dresses so the last thing they want to do is change out of it.

Wedding guests at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Wedding guests at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.

6 The guest dress code

In this case, it was strict: Saturday's dress code included tuxedos or suits for men, with a tie. Women were required to wear a knee-length dress with a hat. Bare legs and bare shoulders were forbidden. It certainly didn't stop several people having a bit of fun with their outfits, and among the best dressed were Amal Clooney in sunshine yellow Stella McCartney, Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer in floral Dolce & Gabbana and Harry's ex Cressida Bonas in vibrant striped Eponine.

Collette's verdict: Royal etiquette is so strict, so we wouldn't be at that. We say, 'black tie', 'cocktail' or 'informal' and that's about it. The venue would dictate a lot of it.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales (Steve Parsons/PA)

7 The afters

Anyone hear Harry murmur after the ceremony that he needed a drink? We did. He let his hair down at the mother of all shindigs, hosted at Frogmore House by Prince Charles. Candyfloss and 'dirty burgers' were served up, and there was yet another serving of soul for the first dance, as the couple took to the floor for 'Land of a Thousand Dances'. Comedian James Corden presided over the events, which allegedly included a dance-off between royals, risqué speeches and even a beer pong session.

Collette's verdict: Is there room for innovation in the Irish afters? Absolutely. We've done Prosecco and beer pong in previous weddings, but it can be hard to do it in a 5-star venue.

Swag: the royal goodie bags.
Swag: the royal goodie bags. Photo: PA

8 The goodie bags

As if being showered in kudos and getting a look at Oprah wasn't enough for the wedding's 1,200 non-VIP guests, they also walked away with a hessian goodie bag. Among the goodies were Windsor Castle water, traditional shortbread, and a giant chocolate coin. Many of the items ended up on eBay within hours.

Collette's verdict: A lot of destination brides already do 'welcome bags'. If they're asking guests to travel down the country, couples put small gift bags in their wedding guests' hotel room containing things like still water, crisps, chocolate and Berocca. Another couple offered a bag with mini bottles of gin and tonic, and an emergency kit bag, with painkillers and Dioralyte, for the morning after.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Heads you win: The glorious but little-known Queen Mary bandeau, chosen with the Queen, felt like a regal version of Wonder Woman's headpiece.
Heads you win: The glorious but little-known Queen Mary bandeau, chosen with the Queen, felt like a regal version of Wonder Woman’s headpiece. Photo: REUTERS
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Meghan Markle walks up the aisle with the Prince of Wales at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding to Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle walks up the aisle with the Prince of Wales at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding to Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Unveiled: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle alone, before being accompanied for the second-half of the walk by Prince Charles.
Unveiled: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle alone, before being accompanied for the second-half of the walk by Prince Charles. Photo: PA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Chelsy Davy (second right) arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chelsy Davy (second right) arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Sir Elton, with his husband David Furnish, chatted to fellow guests including David and Victoria Beckham and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt as they arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
Sir Elton, with his husband David Furnish, chatted to fellow guests including David and Victoria Beckham and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt as they arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Meghan Markle glances back towards her mother, Doria Ragland, as she leaves St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with Prince Harry following their wedding.
Meghan Markle glances back towards her mother, Doria Ragland, as she leaves St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with Prince Harry following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Meghan Markle rides in a car accompanied by her mother, Ms Doria Ragland, along the Long Walk, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Meghan Markle rides in a car accompanied by her mother, Ms Doria Ragland, along the Long Walk, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel. Saturday May 19, 2018. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Stealing the show: Episcopal bishop Michael Curry.
Stealing the show: Episcopal bishop Michael Curry. Photo: REUTERS
Mr & Mrs: the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sports a bespoke Stella McCartney halter-neck gown at the after party of her wedding to Prince Harry.
Mr & Mrs: the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sports a bespoke Stella McCartney halter-neck gown at the after party of her wedding to Prince Harry. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

