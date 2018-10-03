Royal wedding: Eugenie's big day to be broadcast live on ITV's This Morning - after BBC turned it down

There was, allegedly, some consternation when the BBC turned down the opportunity to broadcast British Princess Eugenie’s impending nuptials.

But Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that next Friday’s royal wedding ceremony in London will be shown live on ITV during a special, extended episode of This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, the husband-and-wife team who usually present the programme on a Friday morning, will host the show, which will start earlier at 9.25am and run until 12.30pm, live from Windsor.

Advertisement ITV said in a statement: "This Morning At The Royal Wedding will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St George's Chapel, with Eamonn and Ruth joined by guests, commentators and experts for this specially extended programme." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May wedding, which also took place at Windsor Castle, was screened live by the BBC and attracted a peak audience of 18 million in Britain. But there appeared to be less interest from broadcasters to carry live coverage of Princess Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke of York reportedly approached the BBC in the hope it would televise the ceremony. However, bosses are understood to have declined due to fears the event would not attract sufficient viewers.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "From the outset the instruction from the very top was that Eugenie’s wedding must be televised. The BBC was approached because they have a special relationship with Buckingham Palace and a formula that works.

"But they turned it down because they don’t think enough people will tune in and that there isn’t enough support for the Yorks."

Instead, the BBC said clips from the service will appear across news services throughout the day.

Sky said it will show the highlights, but will not broadcast the wedding live.

ITV will also broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration, at 8pm the same evening.

Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for a tequila company, met through mutual friends while skiing in Verbier 2010.

Their engagement was announced earlier this year.

Around 850 guests have been invited to the October 12 wedding, with 1,200 members of the public invited to stand in the Windsor Palace grounds.

The couple are thought to have invited several celebrities, including model Cara Delevingne and singer Ellie Goulding. George Clooney, who owns Casamigos Tequila, the company that Mr Brooksbank works for, could also attend, with his wife Amal.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will undertake a carriage ride through Windsor. The route will not include the Long Walk, tactfully avoiding any visual comparison between the number of admirers who turn out to celebrate their day with the crowds who lined the streets for Prince Harry on May 19.