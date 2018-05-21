Royal wedding: Happy couple to delay honeymoon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delayed their honeymoon in order to celebrate Prince Charles's 70th birthday garden party tomorrow.

The newly weds decided not to travel overseas immediately after their wedding on Saturday, relaxing at Windsor Castle before slipping away yesterday morning.

Tomorrow, they will be back at work at Buckingham Palace, meeting thousands of guests at a party celebrating the charities and patronages to which Prince Charles has dedicated his adult life. The gesture, which will no doubt be warmly welcomed by the prince, follows his unexpected role at the royal wedding, in which he accompanied Meghan Markle up the aisle in the absence of her own father.

Advertisement The prince drew praise from onlookers for appearing to take Doria Ragland, the mother of the bride who attended on her own, under his wing. Harry and Meghan were understood to be planning to sneak away on honeymoon later this month, taking time to celebrate their marriage away from the public eye. They are expected to choose a Commonwealth country where they can find privacy, having conducted part of their early relationship in Botswana.

Harry set high romantic standards for himself when he whisked his new bride away just a few weeks after their first date.

Speaking after their engagement, he said: "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we camped... under the stars. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."