Royal wedding: Harry and Meghan release official wedding portraits

The couple were married in St George's Chapel in Windsor this weekend.

They tied the knot on front of millions who watched from along the streets in London as well as at home, in one of the most high profile weddings of the year.

This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.

The couple enjoyed a star-studded evening reception at Frogmore House, where guests danced into the night to classic hits from the sixties and eighties.

Bride Meghan wore a stunning bateau neck Givenchy dress for the wedding service, and later changed into a gown by Stella McCartney, which she accessorised with a aquamarine ring from the late Princess Diana's collection.

A Palace spokesman said Harry and Meghan “feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world”.