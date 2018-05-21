Royal wedding: Harry and Meghan release official wedding portraits
The happy couple were married in St George's Chapel in Windsor this weekend.
Britain's Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle have release three official wedding photos from their day.
They tied the knot on front of millions who watched from along the streets in London as well as at home, in one of the most high profile weddings of the year.
The couple enjoyed a star-studded evening reception at Frogmore House, where guests danced into the night to classic hits from the sixties and eighties.
Bride Meghan wore a stunning bateau neck Givenchy dress for the wedding service, and later changed into a gown by Stella McCartney, which she accessorised with a aquamarine ring from the late Princess Diana's collection.
A Palace spokesman said Harry and Meghan “feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world”.