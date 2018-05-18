Royal wedding: Meghan Markle's mother Doria in pre-wedding whirlwind of royal meetings ahead of big day

Meghan Markle’s mother has met the Windsors during a whirlwind round of introductions to the royal family in the run-up to the wedding.

Doria Ragland chatted to the Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Windsor Castle yesterday, before yet more meetings filled her schedule ahead of her daughter's big day.

Earlier in the week she sat down to tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with future son-in-law Prince Harry and the US actress also around the table.

Advertisement Kensington Palace confirmed Ms Ragland met William and Kate and their family, with Harry and Meghan, before a rehearsal was held at the wedding venue St George’s Chapel. The head of state is likely to host afternoon tea for Ms Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker, who flew to the UK this week to be by her daughter’s side. Harry and Meghan were photographed being driven into Windsor Castle along the famous Long Walk which will be part of their wedding carriage procession route.

They appeared relaxed and at ease, in contrast to Ms Markle’s heartfelt statement, released earlier in the day, when she confirmed her father Thomas Markle would not be walking her down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

She added: “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”